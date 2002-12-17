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Poster of Whatever You Say
5.6
Kinoafisha Films Whatever You Say
5.6

Whatever You Say

, 2003
Mon idole
France / Drama / 18+
Poster of Whatever You Say
5.6

Cast

François Berléand
François Berléand
Jean-Louis Broustal
Guillaume Canet
Guillaume Canet
Bastien
Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger
Clara Broustal
Clotilde Courau
Clotilde Courau
Fabienne
Gilles Lellouche
Gilles Lellouche
Daniel Bénard
Jean-Paul Rouve
Jean-Paul Rouve
Patrick
Daniel Prévost
M. Balbot
Philippe Lefebvre
Philippe Letzger
Jacqueline Jehanneuf
Maryvonne
Andrée Damant
Micheline
Director Guillaume Canet
Writer Éric Naggar, Guillaume Canet, Philippe Lefebvre
Composer Sinclair
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2003
World premiere 17 December 2002
Release date
15 July 2003 Russia
15 July 2003 Belarus
1 January 2013 Belgium
17 December 2002 France
14 January 2005 Germany
18 June 2013 Japan
15 July 2003 Kazakhstan
6 May 2014 Portugal
15 July 2003 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $2,789,920
Production M6 Films, Pendrake Films, Nord-Ouest Films
Also known as
Mon idole, A bálványom, Anything You Say, Bad, Bad Things, Erotas ala gallika, Idol, Meu Ídolo, Mój idol, My Idol, O Meu Ídolo, Whatever You Say, Ερωτας αλά γαλλικά, Как скажешь

Film rating

5.6
Rate 14 votes
6.1 IMDb
Listen to the
soundtrack Whatever You Say
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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