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Poster of Looney Tunes: Back in Action
5.8
Kinoafisha Films Looney Tunes: Back in Action
5.8

Looney Tunes: Back in Action

, 2003
Looney Tunes: Back in Action
USA / Comedy, Fairy Tale, Animation, Adventure, Action, Family / 18+
Poster of Looney Tunes: Back in Action
5.8

Synopsis

The Looney Tunes search for a man's missing father and the mythical Blue Monkey diamond.

Cast

Brendan Fraser
Brendan Fraser
Voice of Tazmanian Devil and Tazmanian She-Devil
Joan Cusack
Joan Cusack
Mother
Steve Martin
Steve Martin
Mr. Chairman
Kevin McCarthy
Dick Miller
Security Guard
Robert Parigi
Jenna Elfman
Jenna Elfman
Kate
Heather Locklear
Heather Locklear
Dusty Tails
Timothy Dalton
Timothy Dalton
Damien Drake
Robert Picardo
Bill Goldberg
Mr. Smith
Don Stanton
Mr. Warner
Director Joe Dante
Writer Larry Doyle
Composer Jerry Goldsmith
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2003
Online premiere 4 December 2003
World premiere 14 November 2003
Release date
18 December 2003 Russia КАРО Премьер 12+
18 December 2003 Belarus
14 November 2003 Brazil
12 December 2003 Bulgaria
14 November 2003 Canada
5 February 2004 Czechia U
4 December 2003 Denmark
10 December 2003 France
4 December 2003 Germany
13 February 2004 Great Britain
12 December 2003 Greece K
9 December 2003 Italy
18 December 2003 Kazakhstan
28 November 2003 Mexico AA
10 December 2003 Netherlands
5 February 2004 Slovakia
24 December 2003 South Korea All
14 November 2003 USA
18 December 2003 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Budget $80,000,000
Worldwide Gross $68,514,844
Production Warner Bros., Baltimore Spring Creek Productions, Spring Creek Productions
Also known as
Looney Tunes: Back in Action, Looney Tunes: De nuevo en acción, Beprotiškos melodijos. Nuotykiai tęsiasi, Bolondos dallamok - Újra bevetésen, Les Looney Tunes passent à l'action, Looney Tunes - Epistrofi sti drasi, Looney Tunes - Ponovo u akciji, Looney Tunes Back in Action: The Movie, Looney Tunes taas kehissä, Looney Tunes tegutseb jälle, Looney Tunes znowu w akcji, Looney Tunes: Behazra L'Action, Looney Tunes: De nou en acció, Looney Tunes: De Novo em Acção, Looney Tunes: De Volta à Ação, Looney Tunes: Les revoilà!, Looney Tunes: Maceraya Devam, Looney Tunes: Noi aventuri, Looney Tunes: Taas kehissä, Looney Tunes: The Movie, Looney Tunes: Επιστροφή στη δράση, Race Jam, Rûni chûnzu: Bakku in akushon, Spy Jam, The Untitled Looney Tunes Project, Trakie Tūņi; Piedzīvojumi turpinās, Луни Тюнз: Снова в деле, Луні Тюнз: Знову у дії, Шашава дружина: Поново у акцији, ルーニー・テューンズ:バック・イン・アクション, 樂一通大顯身手, Looney Tunes:Les revoilà, Looney Tunes De Nuevo En Accion, Looney Tunes de Nuevo en Acción, Looney Tunes: Back in Action - The Movie, Zajac Bugs opäť v akcii, 华纳巨星总动员

Cartoon rating

5.8
Rate 15 votes
5.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films  Best Comedies 
Updated 26 August 2024
Listen to the
soundtrack Looney Tunes: Back in Action
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Interesting facts

Steve Martin appears in the film and there is a scene that includes a Dalek (from Doctor Who (1963)) among the aliens chasing Bugs and Daffy. Martin was often rumoured to be a fan of the 'Doctor Who' series, but in a 2013 magazine interview he categorically denied the rumour and said he had no familiarity with the franchise. He was quoted as saying it's 'one of those internet things' — an erroneous entry on a website that compiles celebrity data — and added, 'I don't know. What is Doctor Who? I don't know a thing about it.'

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