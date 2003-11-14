|18 December 2003
|Russia
|КАРО Премьер
|12+
|18 December 2003
|Belarus
|14 November 2003
|Brazil
|12 December 2003
|Bulgaria
|14 November 2003
|Canada
|5 February 2004
|Czechia
|U
|4 December 2003
|Denmark
|10 December 2003
|France
|4 December 2003
|Germany
|13 February 2004
|Great Britain
|12 December 2003
|Greece
|K
|9 December 2003
|Italy
|18 December 2003
|Kazakhstan
|28 November 2003
|Mexico
|AA
|10 December 2003
|Netherlands
|5 February 2004
|Slovakia
|24 December 2003
|South Korea
|All
|14 November 2003
|USA
|18 December 2003
|Ukraine
Steve Martin appears in the film and there is a scene that includes a Dalek (from Doctor Who (1963)) among the aliens chasing Bugs and Daffy. Martin was often rumoured to be a fan of the 'Doctor Who' series, but in a 2013 magazine interview he categorically denied the rumour and said he had no familiarity with the franchise. He was quoted as saying it's 'one of those internet things' — an erroneous entry on a website that compiles celebrity data — and added, 'I don't know. What is Doctor Who? I don't know a thing about it.'