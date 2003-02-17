ProductionDreamworks Pictures, The Montecito Picture Company
Also known as
Old School, Aquellos viejos tiempos, Old School - Wir lassen absolut nichts anbrennen, Стара школа, Aquellas juergas universitarias, Dani slave, Dias de Loucura, Dias Incríveis, Eski Dostlar, Eski maktab, Modeli stare sole, Old school - jengi koossa, Old School: Niezaliczona, Retour à la fac, Şcoala vârsnicilor, Senoji mokykla, Sholikes anamniseis, Studietiden, Sulihuligánok, Trường Xưa, Vechea gasca, Vive la fraternité, Σχολικές αναμνήσεις, Старата школа, Старая закалка, アダルト♂スクール, 重返校園, Старий гард, Старе загартування
Mitch MartinTrue love is hard to find, sometimes you think you have true love and then you catch the early flight home from San Diego and a couple of nude people jump out of your bathroom blindfolded like a goddamn magic show ready to double team your girlfriend...
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.