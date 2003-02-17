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Poster of Old School
7.0
Old School - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Old School
7.0

Old School

, 2003
Old school
USA / Comedy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Old School
7.0
Old School - Trailer
Old School  Trailer

Synopsis

Three friends attempt to recapture their glory days by opening up a fraternity near their alma mater.

Cast

Luke Wilson
Luke Wilson
Mitch
Will Ferrell
Will Ferrell
Frank
Vince Vaughn
Vince Vaughn
Beanie
Jeremy Piven
Jeremy Piven
Pritchard
Ellen Pompeo
Ellen Pompeo
Nicole
Juliette Lewis
Juliette Lewis
Heidi
Leah Remini
Leah Remini
Lara
Craig Kilborn
Mark
Perrey Reeves
Marissa
Elisha Cuthbert
Elisha Cuthbert
Darcie
Director Todd Phillips
Writer Scot Armstrong, Court Crandall, Todd Phillips
Composer Theodore Shapiro
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 2003
Online premiere 17 February 2003
World premiere 17 February 2003
Release date
25 May 2003 Russia 16+
29 May 2003 Australia
21 February 2003 Brazil
21 February 2003 Canada R
13 August 2003 France
29 May 2003 Germany
9 May 2003 Great Britain
8 August 2003 Italy
25 May 2003 Kazakhstan
24 April 2003 Netherlands
25 April 2003 Portugal
25 April 2003 South Korea 18
29 May 2003 Spain 12
21 February 2003 USA
25 May 2003 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $24,000,000
Worldwide Gross $87,135,520
Production Dreamworks Pictures, The Montecito Picture Company
Also known as
Old School, Aquellos viejos tiempos, Old School - Wir lassen absolut nichts anbrennen, Стара школа, Aquellas juergas universitarias, Dani slave, Dias de Loucura, Dias Incríveis, Eski Dostlar, Eski maktab, Modeli stare sole, Old school - jengi koossa, Old School: Niezaliczona, Retour à la fac, Şcoala vârsnicilor, Senoji mokykla, Sholikes anamniseis, Studietiden, Sulihuligánok, Trường Xưa, Vechea gasca, Vive la fraternité, Σχολικές αναμνήσεις, Старата школа, Старая закалка, アダルト♂スクール, 重返校園, Старий гард, Старе загартування

Film rating

7.0
Rate 14 votes
7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Film Trailers

All trailers
Old School - Trailer
Old School Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel

Quotes

Mitch Martin True love is hard to find, sometimes you think you have true love and then you catch the early flight home from San Diego and a couple of nude people jump out of your bathroom blindfolded like a goddamn magic show ready to double team your girlfriend...
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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