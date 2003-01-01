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Poster of Sel'
5.5
Kinoafisha Films Sel'
5.5

Sel'

, 2003
Sel'
Russia / Romantic / 18+
Poster of Sel'
5.5

Cast

Aslanbek Galaov
Akhmet
Olga Khokhlova
Olga Khokhlova
Lyudmila Zaytseva
Lyudmila Zaytseva
Mistress of the house
Yury Alekseyev
Train conductor
Anna Nazarova
Anna Nazarova
Oleg Gushchin
Anna Kuzminskaya
'Brother' Sanya
Nina Gogayeva
Nina Gogayeva
Fatima
Valeriy Velichko
Aleksandr Samoylov
Aleksandr Samoylov
Warden
Leonid Baluyev
Anatoliy Galaov
Director Yaropolk Lapshin
Writer Gennadi Bokarev
Composer Aleksandr Pantykin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2003
World premiere 1 January 2003
Release date
1 January 2003 Russia 12+
19 March 2003 Kazakhstan
19 March 2003 Ukraine
Production Sverdlovskaya Kinostudiya
Also known as
Sel', Сель

Film rating

5.5
Rate 12 votes
5.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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