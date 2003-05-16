Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Strayed
6.5
Kinoafisha Films Strayed
6.5

Strayed

, 2003
Les Égarés
France, Great Britain / Romantic, Drama / 18+
Poster of Strayed
6.5

Synopsis

Emmanuelle Béart stars as a widowed schoolteacher who flees Nazi-occupied Paris with her children. A teenaged boy comes to their rescue by leading them into the forest -- their best shot at survival.

Cast

Gaspard Ulliel
Gaspard Ulliel
Jean Delgas alias Yvan
Grégoire Leprince-Ringuet
Grégoire Leprince-Ringuet
Philippe
Clemens Meyer
Samuel Labarthe
Samuel Labarthe
Robert
Jean Fornerod
Georges
Eric Kreikenmayer
Le gradé
Nicholas Mead
Le soldat blessé
Robert Elyot
Nigel Hollidge
Le réfugié
Emmanuelle Béart
Emmanuelle Béart
Odile
Clémence Meyer
Cathy
Mike Davies
Le jeune gendarme
Director André Téchiné
Writer Gilles Perrault, Gilles Taurand, André Téchiné
Composer Philippe Sarde
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2003
World premiere 16 May 2003
Release date
16 May 2003 Russia 16+
20 August 2003 France
16 May 2003 Kazakhstan
11 November 2003 USA
16 May 2003 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $3,184,020
Production FIT Productions, Spice Factory, France 2 Cinéma
Also known as
Les égarés, Strayed, Lejos del mundo, Anime erranti, Anjo da Guerra, Bez izlaza, Die Flüchtigen, Fugitivos (Les égarés), Kallódók, Kodutud, Le garçon aux yeux gris, Makria ap' ta matia tou kosmou, Os Fugitivos, Pribegii, The Golden Lotus, Yoldan çıkanlar, Zabłąkani, Zalutali, Zbloudilí, Заблудившиеся, Заблудлі, Изгубени, かげろう（2003）, 戰火下百合花, 灰眼珠的男孩, 烽火危情, 迷失芳心, 迷路的人, 战时漂流

Film rating

6.5
Rate 14 votes
6.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Strayed

The Witnesses
The Witnesses Drama
2007, France
6.0
Mammal
Mammal Drama
2016, Ireland / Netherlands / Luxembourg
6.0
It Begins with the End
It Begins with the End Romantic
2010, France
5.0
Strayed
Strayed Mystery, Thriller
2009, Kazakhstan
6.0
Uranya
Uranya Comedy
2006, Greece / Italy
6.0
Pingpong
Pingpong Drama
2006, Germany
6.0
Time to Leave
Time to Leave Drama
2005, France
6.0
Bottoms up! / A boire
Bottoms up! / A boire Comedy
2004, France
3.0
Anatomy of Hell
Anatomy of Hell Drama
2004, France
5.0
Swept from the Sea
Swept from the Sea Drama, Mystery, Romantic
1997, USA
6.0
All Things Fair
All Things Fair Drama
1995, Sweden / Denmark
6.0
Léolo
Léolo Drama, Comedy
1992, Canada / France
7.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Robonyanya
Robonyanya
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Colony
Colony
2026, South Korea, Action, Horror, Thriller
Pressure
Pressure
2026, Great Britain, Drama, War, History
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Evolution
Evolution
2026, Spain, Animation
The Devil Wears Prada 2
The Devil Wears Prada 2
2026, USA, Comedy, Drama
In the Grey
In the Grey
2025, Great Britain / USA, Action, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more