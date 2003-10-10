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Poster of Good Boy!
4.4
Kinoafisha Films Good Boy!
4.4

Good Boy!

, 2003
Good Boy!
USA / Animation, Family, Fairy Tale, Action, Sci-Fi, Comedy / 18+
Poster of Good Boy!
4.4

Synopsis

An intergalactic dog pilot from Sirius (the dog star), visits Earth to verify the rumors that dogs have failed to take over the planet.

Cast

Matthew Broderick
Matthew Broderick
Hubble
Brittany Moldowan
Connie Fleming
Brittany Murphy
Brittany Murphy
Mikhael Speidel
Fred
Carl Reiner
Carl Reiner
Patti Allan
Ms. Ryan
Keri Jo Chapman
Paul Vogt
Vanessa Redgrave
Vanessa Redgrave
Donald Faison
Donald Faison
Liam Aiken
Owen Baker
Molly Shannon
Molly Shannon
Mrs. Baker
Director John Hoffman
Writer Zeke Richardson, John Hoffman
Composer Mark Mothersbaugh
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2003
Online premiere 19 December 2003
World premiere 10 October 2003
Release date
18 March 2004 Russia
18 March 2004 Belarus
10 October 2003 Canada 14A
10 October 2003 France TP
1 April 2004 Germany
14 October 2003 Great Britain U
18 March 2004 Kazakhstan
10 October 2003 USA
18 March 2004 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Budget $18,000,000
Worldwide Gross $45,490,616
Production Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM), Jim Henson Pictures
Also known as
Good Boy!, Um Cão do Outro Mundo, Un perro de otro mundo, Bon chien!, Câinele extraterestru, Cani dell'altro mondo!, Dobry piesek, Duktig vovve, Flink bisk!, Good Boy, Hundestreger!, In tierischer Mission, Jó fiú!, Koiruuksia avaruudesta!, Kuče iz svemira, Labs suns!, Mon chien, ce héros!, Добро куче!, Кудлатий спецназ!, Лохматый спецназ!, 外星神犬, 惑星「犬」。, 我愛一嘴毛, Um Cão de Outro Mundo, Лохматый спецназ

Cartoon rating

4.4
Rate 10 votes
5.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films  Best Comedies 
Updated 11 June 2024

Quotes

Wilson You can really understand me? Right now, you can understand what I am saying to you?
Owen Yep.
Wilson Can I have a cookie? No wait, ten cookies? No, can I have twenty cookies? Twenty cookies?
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Interesting facts

Liam Aiken was given his own Italian greyhound puppy (which he called Kes) as a reward for working on the film. It was meant to be presented on his final day of shooting, but the gift was held back until the end of the day because his saddest scene was due to be filmed then and the crew did not want him to be happy.

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