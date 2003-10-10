|18 March 2004
|Russia
|18 March 2004
|Belarus
|10 October 2003
|Canada
|14A
|10 October 2003
|France
|TP
|1 April 2004
|Germany
|14 October 2003
|Great Britain
|U
|18 March 2004
|Kazakhstan
|10 October 2003
|USA
|18 March 2004
|Ukraine
Liam Aiken was given his own Italian greyhound puppy (which he called Kes) as a reward for working on the film. It was meant to be presented on his final day of shooting, but the gift was held back until the end of the day because his saddest scene was due to be filmed then and the crew did not want him to be happy.