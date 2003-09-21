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Poster of Magnitnye buri
5.6
Kinoafisha Films Magnitnye buri
5.6

Magnitnye buri

, 2003
Magnitnye buri
Russia / Drama / 18+
Poster of Magnitnye buri
5.6

Cast

Maksim Averin
Maksim Averin
Valera
Viktoriya Tolstoganova
Viktoriya Tolstoganova
Marina
Lyubava Aristarkhova
Natakha
Sergei Pokrovsky
Stepan
Rushana Ziafitdinova
Tatyana
Boris Shuvalov
Punya
Andrey Makarov
Kolyan
Yuriy Pavlov
Pyotr
Stanislav Strelkov
Savchuk
Aleksandr Nazarov
Aleksandr Nazarov
Markin
Director Vadim Abdrashitov
Writer Aleksandr Mindadze
Composer Viktor Lebedev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2003
World premiere 21 September 2003
Release date
21 September 2003 Russia 12+
21 September 2003 Kazakhstan
21 September 2003 Ukraine
Production ARK-Film, Luch, Mosfilm
Also known as
Magnitnye buri, Magnetic Storms, Burze magnetyczne, Tempêtes magnétiques, Магнитные бури

Film rating

5.6
Rate 12 votes
5.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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