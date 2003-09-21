Similar films for Magnitnye buri
The Servant Drama
1988, USSR
7.0
Plumbum Drama
1986, USSR
7.0
The Train Has Stopped Drama
1982, USSR
7.0
The Turning Point Drama
1978, USSR
7.0
Speech for the Defence Drama
1976, USSR
7.0
Sluchaynye znakomye Drama
2013, Russia
5.0
Parade of the Planets Fantasy, Drama
1984, USSR
7.0
Burnt by the Sun 2：Escape Drama
2010, Germany / Russia / France
5.0
Volny Drama
2022, Russia
5.0
Far Frontiers Drama
2020, Russia
5.0
Kuryozy Drama
2019, Russia
5.0
The Man Who Surprised Everyone Drama
2018, Russia / Estonia / France
7.0