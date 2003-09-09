|26 February 2004
|Russia
|12+
|6 February 2004
|Australia
|26 February 2004
|Belarus
|13 February 2004
|Brazil
|3 October 2003
|Canada
|26 February 2004
|Czechia
|12+
|4 June 2004
|Estonia
|9 April 2004
|Finland
|24 March 2004
|France
|5 February 2004
|Germany
|6 February 2004
|Great Britain
|4 March 2004
|Hong Kong
|6 February 2004
|Ireland
|2 April 2004
|Italy
|26 February 2004
|Kazakhstan
|4 March 2004
|Portugal
|27 February 2004
|South Korea
|All
|3 October 2003
|USA
|26 February 2004
|Ukraine
The idea for the film School of Rock (2003) came about when writer Mike White moved into a flat next door to Jack Black. White would often find Jack Black running naked along the corridors or playing much of the music featured in the film at full blast.