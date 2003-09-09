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Poster of School of Rock
7.5
School of Rock - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films School of Rock
7.5

School of Rock

, 2003
The School of Rock
USA, Germany / Musical, Comedy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of School of Rock
7.5
School of Rock - Trailer
School of Rock  Trailer

Cast

Jack Black
Jack Black
Dewey Finn
Mike White
Mike White
Ned Schneebly
Joan Cusack
Joan Cusack
Rosalie Mullins
Sarah Silverman
Sarah Silverman
Patty Di Marco
Joey Gaydos Jr.
Miranda Cosgrove
Miranda Cosgrove
Kevin Alexander Clark
Robert Lin
Adam Pascal
Theo
Lucas Papaelias
Neil
Chris Stack
Chris Stack
Doug
Lucas Babin
Spider
Director Richard Linklater
Writer Mike White
Composer Craig Wedren
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Germany
Runtime 1 hour 48 minutes
Production year 2003
Online premiere 6 February 2004
World premiere 9 September 2003
Release date
26 February 2004 Russia 12+
6 February 2004 Australia
26 February 2004 Belarus
13 February 2004 Brazil
3 October 2003 Canada
26 February 2004 Czechia 12+
4 June 2004 Estonia
9 April 2004 Finland
24 March 2004 France
5 February 2004 Germany
6 February 2004 Great Britain
4 March 2004 Hong Kong
6 February 2004 Ireland
2 April 2004 Italy
26 February 2004 Kazakhstan
4 March 2004 Portugal
27 February 2004 South Korea All
3 October 2003 USA
26 February 2004 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $35,000,000
Worldwide Gross $131,098,967
Production Paramount Pictures, Scott Rudin Productions, Munich Film Partners & Company (MFP)
Also known as
School of Rock, Escuela de rock, Школа рока, Escola de Rock, Škola rocku, Beit-Sefer L'Rock, Ena sholeio poly rock, Hababam Rock, L'école du rock, Rock Academy, Rock Học Trò, Rock'n'roll škola, Rocksuli, Rok maktabi, Rok məktəbi, Roka skola, Rokkiv kool, Roko mokykla, School of Rock (Escuela de rock), SchoolofRock, Scoala de rock, Škola ro(c)ku, Sola rocka, Szkoła rocka, The School of Rock, Ένα σχολείο πολύ ροκ, Рок мектебі, Училище за рок, Школа року, स्कूल ऑफ रॉक, スクール・オブ・ロック, 搖滾教室, 摇滚学校, 摇滚校园

Film rating

7.5
Rate 15 votes
7.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Film Trailers

All trailers
School of Rock - Trailer
School of Rock Trailer
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Listen to the
soundtrack School of Rock

Quotes

Dewey Finn [confesses] My name is Dewey Finn. And no, I'm not a licensed teacher, but I have been touched by your kids. And I'm pretty sure that I've touched them.
[the previously calm parents begin murmuring in confusion; Dewey escapes]
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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