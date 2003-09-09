All Top Trailers on Our Channel

Listen to the soundtrack

Listen to the soundtrack School of Rock

[the previously calm parents begin murmuring in confusion; Dewey escapes]

[the previously calm parents begin murmuring in confusion; Dewey escapes]

My name is Dewey Finn. And no, I'm not a licensed teacher, but I have been touched by your kids. And I'm pretty sure that I've touched them.

Dewey Finn [confesses] My name is Dewey Finn. And no, I'm not a licensed teacher, but I have been touched by your kids. And I'm pretty sure that I've touched them.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.