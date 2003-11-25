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Poster of Games of Love and Chance
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Games of Love and Chance
6.9

Games of Love and Chance

, 2003
L'esquive
France / Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Games of Love and Chance
6.9

Cast

Osman Elkharraz
Krimo
Sara Forestier
Sara Forestier
Lydia
Sabrina Ouazani
Sabrina Ouazani
Frida
Nanou Benhamou
Nanou
Hafet Ben-Ahmed
Fathi
Aurélie Ganito
Magalie
Carole Franck
French Professor
Olivier Loustau
Olivier Loustau
Hajar Hamlili
Zina
Rachid Hami
Rachid
Meriem Serbah
Krimo's Mother
Director Abdelatif Kechiche
Writer Abdelatif Kechiche, Ghalya Lacroix
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 57 minutes
Production year 2003
World premiere 25 November 2003
Release date
7 January 2004 France
25 November 2003 USA
Worldwide Gross $1,747,263
Production Lola Films, Noé Productions, CinéCinéma
Also known as
L'esquive, Games of Love and Chance, A esquiva, A kitérés, El amor esquivo, Juegos de amor esquivo, La escurridiza, o cómo esquivar el amor, La schivata, Nicht ja, nicht nein, Unik, Votre bouche avec la mienne, Увертка, 身をかわして, 愛情躲貓貓

Film rating

6.9
Rate 14 votes
6.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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