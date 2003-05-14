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Poster of Bruce Almighty
7.5
Bruce Almighty - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Bruce Almighty
7.5

Bruce Almighty

, 2003
Bruce Almighty
USA / Fairy Tale, Comedy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Bruce Almighty
7.5
Bruce Almighty - Trailer
Bruce Almighty  Trailer

Synopsis

A guy who complains about God too often is given almighty powers to teach him how difficult it is to run the world.

Cast

Jim Carrey
Jim Carrey
Bruce Nolan
Morgan Freeman
Morgan Freeman
God
Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston
Grace Connelly
Lisa Ann Walter
Lisa Ann Walter
Debbie
Steve Carell
Steve Carell
Evan Baxter
Nora Dunn
Ally Loman
Paul Satterfield
Dallas Coleman
Mark Kiely
Tony Bennett
Tony Bennett
Timothy Di Pri
Philip Baker Hall
Philip Baker Hall
Jack Baylor
Sally Kirkland
Sally Kirkland
Director Tom Shadyac
Writer Steve Oedekerk, Steve Koren, Mark O'Keefe
Composer John Debney
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 2003
World premiere 14 May 2003
Release date
18 September 2003 Russia Парадиз 12+
14 August 2003 Argentina
19 June 2003 Australia
12 June 2003 Austria
18 September 2003 Belarus
9 July 2003 Belgium
6 June 2003 Brazil
23 May 2003 Canada
25 July 2003 Colombia
16 October 2003 Czechia
4 July 2003 Denmark
19 September 2003 Estonia
25 July 2003 Finland
3 September 2003 France
6 October 2003 Georgia
12 June 2003 Germany
27 June 2003 Great Britain
19 September 2003 Greece
5 June 2003 Hong Kong
11 September 2003 Hungary
8 August 2003 Iceland
27 June 2003 Ireland
12 June 2003 Israel
30 May 2003 Italy
20 December 2003 Japan
18 September 2003 Kazakhstan
19 October 2003 Latvia
20 August 2003 Lithuania
18 July 2003 Mexico
25 June 2003 Netherlands
19 June 2003 New Zealand
25 July 2003 Norway
4 July 2003 Panama
31 July 2003 Peru
28 May 2003 Philippines
14 August 2003 Poland
1 August 2003 Portugal
29 May 2003 Singapore
25 September 2003 Slovenia
12 September 2003 South Africa
11 July 2003 South Korea
27 June 2003 Spain
18 July 2003 Sweden
11 June 2003 Switzerland
5 September 2003 Turkey
6 August 2003 UAE
23 May 2003 USA
18 September 2003 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $81,000,000
Worldwide Gross $484,592,874
Production Spyglass Entertainment, Universal Pictures, Shady Acres Entertainment
Also known as
Bruce Almighty, Todopoderoso, Bruce Allmächtig, Bruce le tout-puissant, Брюс Всемогущий, A minden6ó, Aman Tanrım!, Božský Bruce, Briusas Visagalis, Bruce - taivaanlahja, Bruce den allsmäktige, Bruce den almægtige, Bruce Ha-Gadol M'Kulam, Bruce tout-puissant, Bruce Wszechmogący, Bruce, o Todo-Poderoso, Bruce, Všemohúci, Como Dios, Dumnezeu pentru o zi, Kõikvõimas Bruce, Một Ngày Làm Thượng Đế, Qudratli Bryus, Qüdrətli Bryus, Svemogući Bruce, Theos gia mia evdomada, Todo Poderoso, Una settimana da Dio, Visvarenais Brūss, Vsemogocni Bruce, Θεός για μια εβδομάδα, Брюс Всемогутній, Всемогъщият Брус, Құдіретті Брюс, Свемогући Брус, ブルース・オールマイティ, 代理上帝, 全能布鲁斯, 冒牌天神, 命运天神, 王牌天神, A mindenható, Bryus Vsemohutniy, Bruce Almighty 1, Bruce, todopoderoso, O Pantodýnamos Bruce, Svemogući Brus, 衰鬼上帝

Film rating

7.5
Rate 52 votes
6.8 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  984 In the Fairy Tale genre  41 In the Comedy genre  214 In films of USA  616 In films of 2003  15

Film Trailers

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soundtrack Bruce Almighty

Quotes

God Parting your soup is not a miracle, Bruce. It's a magic trick. A single mom who's working two jobs and still finds time to take her kid to soccer practice, that's a miracle. A teenager who says "no" to drugs and "yes" to an education, that's a miracle. People want me to do everything for them. But what they don't realize is THEY have the power. You want to see a miracle, son? Be the miracle.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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