|18 September 2003
|Russia
|Парадиз
|12+
|14 August 2003
|Argentina
|19 June 2003
|Australia
|12 June 2003
|Austria
|18 September 2003
|Belarus
|9 July 2003
|Belgium
|6 June 2003
|Brazil
|23 May 2003
|Canada
|25 July 2003
|Colombia
|16 October 2003
|Czechia
|4 July 2003
|Denmark
|19 September 2003
|Estonia
|25 July 2003
|Finland
|3 September 2003
|France
|6 October 2003
|Georgia
|12 June 2003
|Germany
|27 June 2003
|Great Britain
|19 September 2003
|Greece
|5 June 2003
|Hong Kong
|11 September 2003
|Hungary
|8 August 2003
|Iceland
|27 June 2003
|Ireland
|12 June 2003
|Israel
|30 May 2003
|Italy
|20 December 2003
|Japan
|18 September 2003
|Kazakhstan
|19 October 2003
|Latvia
|20 August 2003
|Lithuania
|18 July 2003
|Mexico
|25 June 2003
|Netherlands
|19 June 2003
|New Zealand
|25 July 2003
|Norway
|4 July 2003
|Panama
|31 July 2003
|Peru
|28 May 2003
|Philippines
|14 August 2003
|Poland
|1 August 2003
|Portugal
|29 May 2003
|Singapore
|25 September 2003
|Slovenia
|12 September 2003
|South Africa
|11 July 2003
|South Korea
|27 June 2003
|Spain
|18 July 2003
|Sweden
|11 June 2003
|Switzerland
|5 September 2003
|Turkey
|6 August 2003
|UAE
|23 May 2003
|USA
|18 September 2003
|Ukraine
(at around the 39-minute mark) The monkey used in the alley sequence is the same animal that appeared in Outbreak (1995) and who portrayed Marcel on the television series Friends (1994), which also starred Jennifer Aniston. The monkey also appeared opposite Jim Carrey in both Ace Ventura films. Aniston's Friends co-star Courteney Cox also played Jim Carrey's girlfriend in the first Ace Ventura film.