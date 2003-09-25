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Poster of Roads to Koktebel
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Roads to Koktebel
6.9

Roads to Koktebel

, 2003
Koktebel
Russia / Drama / 18+
Tickets
Tickets
Poster of Roads to Koktebel
6.9
Tickets

Cast

Igor Chernevich
Igor Chernevich
The Father
Gleb Puskepalis
Gleb Puskepalis
The Son
Vladimir Kucherenko
Mikhail
Agrippina Steklova
Agrippina Steklova
Kseniya
Aleksandr Ilyin
Aleksandr Ilyin
Truck driver
Evgeniy Sytyy
Evgeniy Sytyy
Railway inspector
Anna Frolovtseva
Anna Frolovtseva
Tenant
Vera Sandrykina
Tanya
Lyubov Rozanova
Alexander Poslovsky
Director Boris Khlebnikov, Alexei Popogrebski
Writer Boris Khlebnikov, Alexei Popogrebski
Composer Lutgardo Labad
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2003
World premiere 25 September 2003
Release date
25 September 2003 Russia
1 October 2003 Belarus
9 November 2005 France
1 October 2003 Kazakhstan
1 October 2003 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $225,642
Production Koktebel Film Company, PBOUL Borisevich R.U.
Also known as
Koktebel, Caminos a Koktebel, Roads to Koktebel, Der Weg nach Koktebel, Matka merelle, O dromos gia to Koktebel, Retour à Koktebel, Коктебель

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Tsentr «Zotov»
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Tsentr «Zotov» g. Moskva, ul. Hodynskaya ulitsa, 2 str. 1
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