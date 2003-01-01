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Poster of Happy End
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Happy End
6.1

Happy End

, 2003
Nowhere to Go But Up
USA, France, Germany / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Happy End
6.1

Cast

Audrey Tautou
Audrey Tautou
Justin Theroux
Justin Theroux
Jennifer Tilly
Jennifer Tilly
Jenna Lamia
Catherine Curtin
Catherine Curtin
Jim Parsons
Jim Parsons
Director Amos Kollek
Writer Amos Kollek
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / France / Germany
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2003
World premiere 1 January 2003
Release date
3 March 2004 Russia 12+
24 December 2003 France
24 December 2003 Germany 12
3 March 2004 Kazakhstan
1 January 2003 USA
3 March 2004 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $97,473
Production F.R.P., Forensic Films, StudioCanal
Also known as
Happy End, All the Way to the Top, I Want to Be Famous, Laimīgās beigas, Laiminga pabaiga, Nowhere to Go But Up, Quero Ser Famosa, Quiero ser famosa, Tu mi ami, Гепі Енд, Хеппи-энд

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
5.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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