Film details
Country
USA / France / Germany
Runtime
1 hour 28 minutes
Production year
2003
World premiere
1 January 2003
Release date
|3 March 2004
|Russia
|
|12+
|24 December 2003
|France
|
|
|24 December 2003
|Germany
|
|12
|3 March 2004
|Kazakhstan
|
|
|1 January 2003
|USA
|
|
|3 March 2004
|Ukraine
|
|
Worldwide Gross
$97,473
Production
F.R.P., Forensic Films, StudioCanal
Also known as
Happy End, All the Way to the Top, I Want to Be Famous, Laimīgās beigas, Laiminga pabaiga, Nowhere to Go But Up, Quero Ser Famosa, Quiero ser famosa, Tu mi ami, Гепі Енд, Хеппи-энд