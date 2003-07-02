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Poster of Learning to Lie
5.9
Kinoafisha Films Learning to Lie
5.9

Learning to Lie

, 2003
Liegen lernen
Germany / Comedy, Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Learning to Lie
5.9

Cast

Fabian Busch
Helmut
Sophie Rois
Sophie Rois
Barbara
Anka Sarstedt
Gloria
Birgit Minichmayr
Birgit Minichmayr
Tina
Florian Lukas
Mücke
Sebastian Münster
Beck
Beate Abraham
Helmuts Mutter
Susanne Bormann
Britta
Fritzi Haberlandt
Fritzi Haberlandt
Gisela
Tino Mewes
Der langer Schäfer
Director Henk Handloegten
Writer Frank Goosen, Henk Handloegten
Composer Dieter Schleip
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2003
World premiere 2 July 2003
Release date
9 February 2005 Russia Lizard
9 February 2005 Belarus
2 July 2003 Germany
9 February 2005 Kazakhstan
9 February 2005 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $1,764,411
Production X-Filme Creative Pool
Also known as
Liegen lernen, Learning to Lie, Aprendendo a Mentir, Научиться лгать

Film rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
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Best Comedies 
Updated 19 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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