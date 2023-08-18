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Poster of O psie, który jeździł koleją
5.7
Kinoafisha Films O psie, który jeździł koleją
5.7

O psie, który jeździł koleją

, 2023
O psie, który jeździł koleją
Poland / Family / 18+
Poster of O psie, który jeździł koleją
5.7

Synopsis

Get to know the story of Lampo - as faithful as Lassie, brave as Bella and funny as Beethoven, who from the time he was a puppy felt drawn to great adventure and touched millions of hearts with his rail journeys.

Cast

Mateusz Damięcki
Piotr
Dariusz Jakubowski
Mila Jankowska
Mila Jankowska
Tola
Joanna Jarmolowicz
Adam Woronowicz
Adam Woronowicz
Director
Liliana Zajbert
Zuzia
Monika Pikula
Malgorzata
Maksymilian Zielinski
Antek
Milena Lisiecka
Buffet Lady
Henryk Niebudek
Mr. Stanislaw
Dominika Kachlik
Cashier
Daniel Namiotko
Young employee
Director Magdalena Nieć
Writer Mojca Tirs, Marcin Siemiatkowski, Magdalena Nieć, Beata Pisula
Composer Lukasz Pieprzyk
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Poland
Production year 2023
Online premiere 5 January 2025
World premiere 18 August 2023
Release date
18 August 2023 Bulgaria
21 March 2024 Kazakhstan 6+
21 March 2024 Kyrgyzstan
11 October 2024 Latvia U
18 October 2024 Lithuania
18 August 2023 Moldova
25 August 2023 Poland
28 September 2024 Spain A
9 May 2024 Ukraine
18 August 2023 Uzbekistan
Worldwide Gross $3,380,016
Production Canal+ Polska, K&K Selekt Film, Polski Instytut Sztuki Filmowej
Also known as
O psie, który jezdzil koleja, Пес Лампо. Невероятное путешествие, Koer Lampo uskumatu teekond, Lampo - ein Vierbeiner auf Reisen, Lampo il cane viaggiatore, Lampo, el perro viajero, Lampo: O Cão Viajante, O psie, który jeździł koleją, Pes na cestách, Pes, ktorý cestoval vlakom, The dog who travelled by train, Лампо: Вірний пес, Лампо. Керемет саяхат, O psovi, který jezdil na kole, Lampo, the Travelling Dog

Film rating

5.7
Rate 12 votes
5.8 IMDb
Updated 17 March 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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