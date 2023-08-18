Get to know the story of Lampo - as faithful as Lassie, brave as Bella and funny as Beethoven, who from the time he was a puppy felt drawn to great adventure and touched millions of hearts with his rail journeys.
ProductionCanal+ Polska, K&K Selekt Film, Polski Instytut Sztuki Filmowej
Also known as
O psie, który jezdzil koleja, Пес Лампо. Невероятное путешествие, Koer Lampo uskumatu teekond, Lampo - ein Vierbeiner auf Reisen, Lampo il cane viaggiatore, Lampo, el perro viajero, Lampo: O Cão Viajante, O psie, który jeździł koleją, Pes na cestách, Pes, ktorý cestoval vlakom, The dog who travelled by train, Лампо: Вірний пес, Лампо. Керемет саяхат, O psovi, který jezdil na kole, Lampo, the Travelling Dog
Film rating
5.7
Rate12 votes
5.8IMDb
Updated 17 March 2024
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.