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Poster of The in Laws
7.1
Kinoafisha Films The in Laws
7.1

The in Laws

, 2021
Tesciowie
Poland / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Poster of The in Laws
7.1

Synopsis

When the wedding is canceled at the last minute, the parents of the couple decide that the reception must go on anyway.

Cast

Marcin Dorocinski
Marcin Dorocinski
Andrzej
Maja Ostaszewska
Maja Ostaszewska
Malgorzata
Adam Woronowicz
Adam Woronowicz
Tadeusz
Otar Saralidze
Otar Saralidze
Bellwether
Izabela Kuna
Wanda
Ewa Dałkowska
Mother of Malgorzata
Piotr Kazmierczak
Manager
Monika Pikula
Alusia Wilk
Sebastian Perdek
Cook
Maciej Miszczak
Priest
Director Jakub Michalczuk
Writer Marek Modzelewski
Composer Jerzy Rogiewicz
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Poland
Runtime 1 hour 22 minutes
Production year 2021
Online premiere 26 June 2024
World premiere 9 September 2021
Release date
23 September 2021 Germany 12
19 November 2022 Kazakhstan 16+
10 September 2021 Poland
Worldwide Gross $2,298,938
Production Akson Studio, Next Film, Polski Instytut Sztuki Filmowej
Also known as
Tesciowie, Сваты, A Festa de Casamento, Teściowie, The in Laws, The In-Laws, 亲家

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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