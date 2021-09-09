Cast
Piotr Kazmierczak
Manager
Monika Pikula
Alusia Wilk
Cast and Crew
Director
Jakub Michalczuk
Writer
Marek Modzelewski
Composer
Jerzy Rogiewicz
Film details
Country
Poland
Runtime
1 hour 22 minutes
Production year
2021
Online premiere
26 June 2024
World premiere
9 September 2021
Release date
|23 September 2021
|Germany
|
|12
|19 November 2022
|Kazakhstan
|
|16+
|10 September 2021
|Poland
|
|
Worldwide Gross
$2,298,938
Production
Akson Studio, Next Film, Polski Instytut Sztuki Filmowej
Also known as
Tesciowie, Сваты, A Festa de Casamento, Teściowie, The in Laws, The In-Laws, 亲家