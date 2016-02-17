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Poster of The High Frontier
5.6
Kinoafisha Films The High Frontier
5.6

The High Frontier

, 2016
Na granicy
Poland / Action, Thriller, Drama / 18+
Poster of The High Frontier
5.6

Synopsis

A father and his two teenage sons travel to a small mountain cabin for a male-bonding adventure. When a mysterious stranger arrives at the cabin, their outing turns into a struggle for survival.

Cast

Andrzej Chyra
Andrzej Chyra
Mateusz
Andrzej Grabowski
Andrzej Grabowski
Lechu
Bartosz Bielenia
Janek
Kuba Henriksen
Tomek
Marcin Dorocinski
Marcin Dorocinski
Konrad
Janusz Chabior
Dzidek
Severina Spakovska
Alicia
Adam Paplinski
Man with harmonica
Director Wojciech Kasperski
Writer Wojciech Kasperski
Composer Bartek Gliniak
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Poland
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2016
World premiere 17 February 2016
Release date
19 February 2016 Poland
Budget 3,450,000 PLN
Production Metro Films, Telewizja Polska (TVP), Alvernia Studios
Also known as
Na granicy, The High Frontier, An Der Grenze, Grenzgänger - Gefangen im Eis, The Mountain Lodge, На границе

Film rating

5.6
Rate 13 votes
5.6 IMDb
Updated 18 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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