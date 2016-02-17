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5.6
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The High Frontier
5.6
The High Frontier
, 2016
Na granicy
Poland / Action, Thriller, Drama / 18+
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5.6
Synopsis
A father and his two teenage sons travel to a small mountain cabin for a male-bonding adventure. When a mysterious stranger arrives at the cabin, their outing turns into a struggle for survival.
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Cast
Andrzej Chyra
Mateusz
Andrzej Grabowski
Lechu
Bartosz Bielenia
Janek
Kuba Henriksen
Tomek
Marcin Dorocinski
Konrad
Janusz Chabior
Dzidek
Severina Spakovska
Alicia
Adam Paplinski
Man with harmonica
Director
Wojciech Kasperski
Writer
Wojciech Kasperski
Composer
Bartek Gliniak
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Poland
Runtime
1 hour 38 minutes
Production year
2016
World premiere
17 February 2016
Release date
19 February 2016
Poland
Budget
3,450,000 PLN
Production
Metro Films, Telewizja Polska (TVP), Alvernia Studios
Also known as
Na granicy, The High Frontier, An Der Grenze, Grenzgänger - Gefangen im Eis, The Mountain Lodge, На границе
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Film rating
5.6
Rate
13
votes
5.6
IMDb
Updated 18 December 2023
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Showtimes
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