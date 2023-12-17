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Poster of The Maids of Wilko
5.8
Kinoafisha Films The Maids of Wilko
5.8

The Maids of Wilko

, 1979
Panny z Wilka
Poland, France / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Maids of Wilko
5.8

Cast

Daniel Olbrychski
Daniel Olbrychski
Wiktor Ruben
Anna Seniuk
Julcia
Stanislawa Celinska
Zosia
Krystyna Zachwatowicz
Kazia
Christine Pascal
Tunia
Zbigniew Zapasiewicz
Zbigniew Zapasiewicz
Julcia's Husband
Maja Komorowska
Jola
Zofia Jaroszewska
Wiktor's Aunt
Maja Komorowska
Jola
Tadeusz Bialoszczynski
Wiktor's Uncle
Paul Gers
Jola's Husband
Director Andrzej Wajda
Writer Jaroslaw Iwaszkiewicz, Zbigniew Kaminski
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Poland / France
Runtime 1 hour 58 minutes
Production year 1979
World premiere 4 September 1979
Release date
4 September 1979 Poland
Production Les Films Molière, Pierson Productions, Polish Corporation for Film Production
Also known as
Panny z Wilka, Las señoritas de Wilko, The Maids of Wilko, Gospođice iz Vilka, Gospođice iz Wilka, Gospodične iz Wilka, A wilkói kisasszonyok, As Senhoritas de Wilko, Die Mädchen vom Wilkohof, Die Mädchen von Wilko, Domnişoarele din Wilko, Fröknarna från Wilko, Kartanon neidot, Le signorine di Wilko, Les demoiselles de Wilko, Mulheres, Panelės iš Vilko, The Girl from Wilko, The Maidens of Wilko, The Young Ladies of Wilko, Wilkolu Kızlar, Wilkos piger, Young Girls of Wilko, Οι δεσποινίδες του Βίλκο, Барышни из Вилько, Госпожиците от Вилко, ヴィルコの娘たち, 威克的女孩

Film rating

5.8
Rate 11 votes
7.3 IMDb
Updated 17 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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