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Poster of United States of Love
6.1
Kinoafisha Films United States of Love
6.1

United States of Love

, 2016
Zjednoczone stany miłości
Poland, Sweden / Drama / 18+
Poster of United States of Love
6.1

Synopsis

Poland, 1990. The first euphoric year of freedom, but also of uncertainty for the future. Four apparently happy women of different ages decide it's time to change their lives, and fulfill their desires.

Cast

Magdalena Cielecka
Iza
Marta Nieradkiewicz
Marta Nieradkiewicz
Marzena
Julia Kijowska
Agata
Andrzej Chyra
Andrzej Chyra
Karol
Dorota Kolak
Renata
Tomasz Tyndyk
Adam
Lukasz Simlat
Lukasz Simlat
Jacek
Marcin Czarnik
Marcin Czarnik
Robert
Jedrzej Wielecki
Piotrek
Julia Chetnicka
Wioletta
Director Tomasz Wasilewski
Writer Tomasz Wasilewski
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Poland / Sweden
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 2016
World premiere 19 February 2016
Release date
29 December 2016 Brazil
8 December 2016 Denmark
5 April 2017 France
20 April 2017 Greece
29 July 2016 Poland
7 July 2017 Spain
28 October 2016 Sweden
Worldwide Gross $222,482
Production Common Ground Pictures, Film i Väst, Manana
Also known as
Zjednoczone stany milosci, United States of Love, Armastuse ühendriigid, aşk Birleşik Devletleri, Egyesült szerelmes államok, Estados Unidos del Amor, Estados Unidos Pelo Amor, Le donne e il desiderio, Statele unite ale iubirii, Zjednoczone stany miłości, Ηνωμένες Πολιτείες της αγάπης, Обединени щати на любовта, Соединенные штаты любви, ユナイテッド・ステイツ・オブ・ラブ

Film rating

6.1
Rate 15 votes
6.1 IMDb
Updated 24 February 2024

Quotes

Priest Andrzej Is love the thing that drives us? What does love give us? Love is harder than what you hear here, on a Sunday mass. It's not an easy Sunday stroll...
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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