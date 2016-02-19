Is love the thing that drives us? What does love give us? Love is harder than what you hear here, on a Sunday mass. It's not an easy Sunday stroll...

Priest Andrzej Is love the thing that drives us? What does love give us? Love is harder than what you hear here, on a Sunday mass. It's not an easy Sunday stroll...

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.