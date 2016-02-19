Poland, 1990. The first euphoric year of freedom, but also of uncertainty for the future. Four apparently happy women of different ages decide it's time to change their lives, and fulfill their desires.
ProductionCommon Ground Pictures, Film i Väst, Manana
Also known as
Zjednoczone stany milosci, United States of Love, Armastuse ühendriigid, aşk Birleşik Devletleri, Egyesült szerelmes államok, Estados Unidos del Amor, Estados Unidos Pelo Amor, Le donne e il desiderio, Statele unite ale iubirii, Zjednoczone stany miłości, Ηνωμένες Πολιτείες της αγάπης, Обединени щати на любовта, Соединенные штаты любви, ユナイテッド・ステイツ・オブ・ラブ
Film rating
6.1
Rate15 votes
6.1IMDb
Updated 24 February 2024
Stills
Quotes
Priest AndrzejIs love the thing that drives us? What does love give us? Love is harder than what you hear here, on a Sunday mass. It's not an easy Sunday stroll...
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.