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Poster of Masz ci los!
5.8
Kinoafisha Films Masz ci los!
5.8

Masz ci los!

, 2023
Masz ci los!
Poland / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Masz ci los!
5.8

Synopsis

During the wake after the funeral of their beloved grandfather, the family finds out that the numbers that grandfather played all his life have just been drawn in the lottery. There is no time for despair and tears when the winnin...

Cast

Izabela Kuna
Halina
Sonia Bohosiewicz
Dorota
Robert Wabich
Robert Wabich
Krzysztof
Iwona Bielska
Leokadia Iwanska
Mikolaj Grabowski
Józef Bednarski
Michal Sikorski
Przemek
Agnieszka Suchora
Piotr Głowacki
Piotr Głowacki
Adam
Marian Dziędziel
Marian Dziędziel
Priest
Rafal Rutkowski
Leszek
Wiktoria Kruszczynska
Ola
Director Mateusz Glowacki
Writer Lukasz Swiatowiec, Michal Chacinski, Radoslaw Drabik, Mateusz Glowacki
Composer Lukasz Targosz
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Poland
Runtime 1 hour 26 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 14 January 2025
World premiere 3 February 2023
Release date
3 February 2023 Poland
Worldwide Gross $1,111,717
Production Canal+ Polska, Gigant Films
Also known as
Masz ci los!, Tough Luck, 瘋好運行動

Film rating

5.8
Rate 10 votes
5.8 IMDb
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Updated 22 July 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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