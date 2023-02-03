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5.8
Kinoafisha
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Masz ci los!
5.8
Masz ci los!
, 2023
Masz ci los!
Poland / Comedy / 18+
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5.8
Synopsis
During the wake after the funeral of their beloved grandfather, the family finds out that the numbers that grandfather played all his life have just been drawn in the lottery. There is no time for despair and tears when the winnin...
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Cast
Izabela Kuna
Halina
Sonia Bohosiewicz
Dorota
Robert Wabich
Krzysztof
Iwona Bielska
Leokadia Iwanska
Mikolaj Grabowski
Józef Bednarski
Michal Sikorski
Przemek
Agnieszka Suchora
Piotr Głowacki
Adam
Marian Dziędziel
Priest
Rafal Rutkowski
Leszek
Wiktoria Kruszczynska
Ola
Director
Mateusz Glowacki
Writer
Lukasz Swiatowiec
,
Michal Chacinski
,
Radoslaw Drabik
,
Mateusz Glowacki
Composer
Lukasz Targosz
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Poland
Runtime
1 hour 26 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
14 January 2025
World premiere
3 February 2023
Release date
3 February 2023
Poland
Worldwide Gross
$1,111,717
Production
Canal+ Polska, Gigant Films
Also known as
Masz ci los!, Tough Luck, 瘋好運行動
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Film rating
5.8
Rate
10
votes
5.8
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 22 July 2026
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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