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Poster of Koniec swiata czyli Kogel Mogel 4
3.3
Kinoafisha Films Koniec swiata czyli Kogel Mogel 4
3.3

Koniec swiata czyli Kogel Mogel 4

, 2022
Koniec swiata czyli Kogel Mogel 4
Poland / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Koniec swiata czyli Kogel Mogel 4
3.3

Synopsis

Agnieszka and Marcin's love is blooming, just like Kasia and professor Wolanski. Grandma Solska only dreams of the wedding of her only grandchild - However, his former lover, Bozenka, stands in the way of the happiness of young Zawada. Mrs. Wolanska decides to radically change her life and disappears in mysterious circumstances. Peace of Piotr and Marlenka is disturbed by the unexpected visit of his mother from overseas – And some very compromising photos trigger an avalanche of events. The real end of the world is underway.

Cast

Grazyna Blecka-Kolska
Katarzyna Zawada
Zdzisław Wardejn
Zdzisław Wardejn
Professor Marian Wolanski
Aleksandra Hamkalo
Agnieszka Wolanska
Nikodem Rozbicki
Nikodem Rozbicki
Marcin Zawada
Dorota Stalinska
Mother of Marlena
Marian Opania
Leopold Kapusta
Wiktor Zborowski
Mayor Zygmunt Maciejak
Maciej Zakościelny
Ewa Kasprzyk
Anna Mucha
Joanna Jarmolowicz
Dariusz Toczek
Director Anna Wieczur-Bluszcz
Writer Ilona Lepkowska
Composer Krzysztof A. Janczak, Atanas Valkov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Poland
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 5 January 2022
Release date
7 January 2022 Poland
18 February 2022 Sweden
Worldwide Gross $3,957,350
Production MTL Maxfilm, Polski Instytut Sztuki Filmowej
Also known as
Koniec swiata czyli Kogel Mogel 4, Kogel Mogel 4, Koniec świata czyli Kogel Mogel 4

Film rating

3.3
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3.3 IMDb
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Updated 26 August 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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