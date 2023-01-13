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Poster of Slub doskonaly
2.9
Kinoafisha Films Slub doskonaly
2.9

Slub doskonaly

, 2023
Slub doskonaly
Poland / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Slub doskonaly
2.9

Synopsis

This wedding didn't go well from the start. The bride is pregnant and her possessive mommy doesn't want to hear about the baby's real father. The groom basically does not know his future wife, and he was forced to marry by eloquen...

Cast

Adam Woronowicz
Adam Woronowicz
Groom
Ewa Kasprzyk
Mother
Piotr Głowacki
Piotr Głowacki
Best Man
Magdalena Lamparska
Magdalena Lamparska
Maid
Aleksandra Poplawska
Wedding planner
Andrzej Grabowski
Andrzej Grabowski
Priest
Pawel Delag
Pawel Delag
Owner
Bartosz Porczyk
Otar Saralidze
Otar Saralidze
Krzysztof Czeczot
Krzysztof Czeczot
Grzegorz Wojdon
Nick Moran
Nick Moran
Director Nick Moran
Writer Nick Moran, Wojciech Palys, Hanna Wesierska, Elzbieta Wozniak
Composer Rafal Stepien
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Poland
Runtime 0 minute
Production year 2023
World premiere 13 January 2023
Release date
13 January 2023 Poland
Worldwide Gross $564,728
Production JW Production, Kino Swiat, Van Pur
Also known as
Slub doskonaly, Ślub doskonały

Film rating

2.9
Rate 10 votes
2.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 6 August 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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