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2.9
Kinoafisha
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Slub doskonaly
2.9
Slub doskonaly
, 2023
Slub doskonaly
Poland / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
2.9
Synopsis
This wedding didn't go well from the start. The bride is pregnant and her possessive mommy doesn't want to hear about the baby's real father. The groom basically does not know his future wife, and he was forced to marry by eloquen...
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Cast
Adam Woronowicz
Groom
Ewa Kasprzyk
Mother
Piotr Głowacki
Best Man
Magdalena Lamparska
Maid
Aleksandra Poplawska
Wedding planner
Andrzej Grabowski
Priest
Pawel Delag
Owner
Bartosz Porczyk
Otar Saralidze
Krzysztof Czeczot
Grzegorz Wojdon
Nick Moran
Director
Nick Moran
Writer
Nick Moran
,
Wojciech Palys
,
Hanna Wesierska
,
Elzbieta Wozniak
Composer
Rafal Stepien
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Poland
Runtime
0 minute
Production year
2023
World premiere
13 January 2023
Release date
13 January 2023
Poland
Worldwide Gross
$564,728
Production
JW Production, Kino Swiat, Van Pur
Also known as
Slub doskonaly, Ślub doskonały
More
Film rating
2.9
Rate
10
votes
2.8
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 6 August 2026
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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