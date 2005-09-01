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Poster of Kochankowie Roku Tygrysa
5.2
Kinoafisha Films Kochankowie Roku Tygrysa
5.2

Kochankowie Roku Tygrysa

, 2005
Kochankowie Roku Tygrysa
Poland, China / Romantic, Adventure, Drama / 18+
Poster of Kochankowie Roku Tygrysa
5.2

Cast

Michał Żebrowski
Michał Żebrowski
Wolski
Sun Ji Feng
Guo
Wu Fen Xia
Guo Da Ma
Norbert Rakowski
Stankiewicz
Li Min
Song
Wu Fen Xia
Guo Da Ma
Irena Slawinska
Old Woman from the Village
Director Jacek Bromski
Writer Jacek Bromski
Composer Grzegorz Daron, Henri Seroka
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Poland / China
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2005
World premiere 1 September 2005
Release date
1 September 2005 Poland
Production Changchun Film Studio, Studio Filmowe Zebra
Also known as
Kochankowie roku tygrysa, Любовники Года Тигра

Film rating

5.2
Rate 14 votes
5.2 IMDb
Updated 21 September 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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