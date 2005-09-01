5.2Kochankowie Roku Tygrysa
Kochankowie Roku Tygrysa, 2005
Poland, China / Romantic, Adventure, Drama / 18+
Cast
Sun Ji Feng
Guo
Wu Fen Xia
Guo Da Ma
Norbert Rakowski
Stankiewicz
Li Min
Song
Wu Fen Xia
Guo Da Ma
Irena Slawinska
Old Woman from the Village
Director Jacek Bromski
Writer Jacek Bromski
Composer Grzegorz Daron, Henri Seroka
Film details
Country Poland / China
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2005
World premiere 1 September 2005
Release date
|1 September 2005
|Poland
Production Changchun Film Studio, Studio Filmowe Zebra
Also known as
Kochankowie roku tygrysa, Любовники Года Тигра
Updated 21 September 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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