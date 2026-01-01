Similar films for Pilota Pirksa tests
Melchior the Apothecary Crime, Thriller
2022, Estonia
7.0
Curse of Snakes Valley Adventure, Sci-Fi, Thriller
1988, USSR
5.0
Moon Rainbow Sci-Fi, Drama
1983, USSR
5.0
Dead Mountaineer's Hotel Thriller, Drama
1979, USSR
6.0
The Yakuza Action, Drama, Crime
1974, USA / Japan
7.0
Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid Biography, Drama, Western
1973, USA / Mexico
7.0
Бэла: Герой нашего времени Drama
1965, USSR
7.0
The Star Inspector (1980) Sci-Fi
1980, USSR
5.0
Anna Karenina Drama
1967, USSR
7.0