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Poster of Pilota Pirksa tests
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Pilota Pirksa tests
6.4

Pilota Pirksa tests

, 1978
Test pilota Pirxa
Poland, USSR / Sci-Fi, Drama / 18+
Poster of Pilota Pirksa tests
6.4

Cast

Sergiej Desnitski
Commander Pirx
Boleslaw Abart
Jan Otis
Aleksandr Kaydanovskiy
Aleksandr Kaydanovskiy
Tom Nowak
Vladimir Ivashov
Vladimir Ivashov
Harry Brown
Zbigniew Lesien
John Calder
Ferdynand Matysik
Green (UNESCO Director)
Igor Przegrodzki
McGuirr
Tõnu Saar
Kurt Weber
Zygmunt Bielawski
Janusz Bylczynski
Juge
Director Marek Piestrak
Writer Vladimir Valutsky, Stanislaw Lem, Marek Piestrak
Composer Arvo Pärt, Eugeniusz Rudnik
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Poland / USSR
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 1978
World premiere 25 May 1979
Release date
25 May 1979 Russia 6+
25 May 1979 Kazakhstan
27 May 1979 Poland
Production Przedsiebiorstwo Realizacji Filmów "Zespoly Filmowe", Tallinnfilm, Dovzhenko Film Studios
Also known as
Test pilota Pirxa, Pilot Pirx's Inquest, Der Test des Piloten Pirx, Дізнання пілота Піркса, As Averiguações do Piloto Pirx, Doznanie pilota Pirksa, Investigação do Piloto Pirx, L'Enquête du pilote Pirx, Le Test du pilote Pirx, Navigaator Pirx, Robotokkal a Szaturnusz körül, Skúška pilota Pirxa, Supermies Pirx, Test Pilot Pirx, Testflug zum Saturn, Testpilot Pirx, Zkouska pilota Pirxe, Дознание пилота Пиркса, Изпитанието на пилота Пиркс, ピルクスの審問, 土星环事件, The Interrogation of Pilot Pirx, Inquest of Pilot Pirx, Test des Piloten Pirx

Film rating

6.4
Rate 12 votes
6.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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