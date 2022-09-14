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Poster of Strzepy
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Strzepy
6.9

Strzepy

, 2022
Strzępy
Poland / Drama / 18+
Poster of Strzepy
6.9

Synopsis

The Pateroks are a loving, multi-generational family. Their lives are peaceful and humorous. Suddenly a crack appears in this harmonious reality: Grandpa Gerard begins to act strangely, breaking social conventions and norms. It turns out that these are the first symptoms of Alzheimer's. How will the heroes of the film deal with this diagnosis? Gerard's worsening disease puts family relations to a great test, and makes the hidden tensions, secrets and grudges come to light.

Cast

Michał Żurawski
Adam Paterok
Grzegorz Przybyl
Gerard Paterok
Pola Król
Zoja Paterok
Dariusz Chojnacki
Doctor Piotr Suzin
Agnieszka Radzikowska
Bogna Paterok
Alina Chechelska
Nurse Ada
Jadwiga Wianecka
Gabriela
Robert Talarczyk
Creative Tramp
Katarzyna Sobieszek
Owner of 'Koles'
Jan Szydlowski
Young Suzin
Director Beata Dzianowicz
Writer Beata Dzianowicz
Composer Mikolaj Piotr Górecki
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Poland
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 22 March 2024
World premiere 14 September 2022
Release date
22 September 2023 Poland
Production Wytwórnia Filmów Dokumentalnych i Fabularnych (WFDiF), Telewizja Polska (TVP), Polski Instytut Sztuki Filmowej
Also known as
Strzepy, Shreds, Strzępy

Film rating

6.9
Rate 15 votes
6.9 IMDb
Updated 29 September 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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