The Pateroks are a loving, multi-generational family. Their lives are peaceful and humorous. Suddenly a crack appears in this harmonious reality: Grandpa Gerard begins to act strangely, breaking social conventions and norms. It turns out that these are the first symptoms of Alzheimer's. How will the heroes of the film deal with this diagnosis? Gerard's worsening disease puts family relations to a great test, and makes the hidden tensions, secrets and grudges come to light.
|22 September 2023
|Poland