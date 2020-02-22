Kinoafisha
Zabij to i wyjedź z tego miasta / Kill It and Leave This Town
18+
Country
Poland
Runtime
1 hour 28 minutes
Production year
2020
Online premiere
17 May 2022
World premiere
22 February 2020
Worldwide Gross
$197,424
Production
Bombonierka, Extreme Emotions, Filmoteka Narodowa - Instytut Audiowizualny
Also known as
Zabij to i wyjedz z tego miasta, Kill It and Leave This Town, Mistrz i Malgorzata, Zabij to i wyjedź z tego miasta, Ξέχνα το και φύγε, Убей это и покинь город, Убий це і виїдь з того міста, 逃離夢幻小鎮