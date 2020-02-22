Menu
Poster of Zabij to i wyjedź z tego miasta / Kill It and Leave This Town
6.5 IMDb Rating: 6.5
Zabij to i wyjedź z tego miasta / Kill It and Leave This Town

Zabij to i wyjedź z tego miasta / Kill It and Leave This Town

Zabij to i wyjedź z tego miasta / Kill It and Leave This Town 18+
Country Poland
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2020
Online premiere 17 May 2022
World premiere 22 February 2020
Release date
2 March 2021 Poland
Worldwide Gross $197,424
Production Bombonierka, Extreme Emotions, Filmoteka Narodowa - Instytut Audiowizualny
Also known as
Zabij to i wyjedz z tego miasta, Kill It and Leave This Town, Mistrz i Malgorzata, Zabij to i wyjedź z tego miasta, Ξέχνα το και φύγε, Убей это и покинь город, Убий це і виїдь з того міста, 逃離夢幻小鎮
Director
Mariusz Wilczyński
Cast and Crew
Cartoon rating

6.5
Rate 12 votes
6.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
