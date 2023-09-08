Menu
Poster of Woman of...
Poster of Woman of...
Рейтинги
6.8 IMDb Rating: 6.7
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Woman of...

Woman of...

Kobieta z... 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Set against the landscape of the Polish transformation from communism to capitalism, "Woman Of" spans 45 years of the life of Aniela Wesoły and her journey to find personal liberty as a trans woman.
Country Poland / Sweden
Runtime 2 hours 12 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 16 August 2024
World premiere 8 September 2023
Release date
14 November 2024 Czechia
29 May 2024 France
7 November 2024 Germany 12
7 March 2025 Great Britain 18
29 May 2025 Italy
4 October 2024 Latvia N16
26 December 2024 Montenegro o.A.
2 May 2024 Netherlands 12
19 March 2024 Poland
6 November 2024 Serbia o.A.
25 October 2024 Spain
4 October 2024 Sweden
13 June 2024 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $53,883
Production Plio, Nomad Films, Film i Väst
Also known as
Kobieta z..., Woman of..., Frau aus Freiheit, Jag är kvinna, Let Me Out, Lubie Wracac, O Corpo que Habito, Questa sono io, Sieviete no..., Une autre vie que la mienne, Γυναίκα από..., Дівчина з..., Жена са...
Director
Malgorzata Szumowska
Malgorzata Szumowska
Michal Englert
Cast
Małgorzata Hajewska-Krzysztofik
Joanna Kulig
Joanna Kulig
Mateusz Wieclawek
Jerzy Bończak
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
