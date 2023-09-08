Set against the landscape of the Polish transformation from communism to capitalism, "Woman Of" spans 45 years of the life of Aniela Wesoły and her journey to find personal liberty as a trans woman.
CountryPoland / Sweden
Runtime2 hours 12 minutes
Production year2023
Online premiere16 August 2024
World premiere8 September 2023
Worldwide Gross$53,883
ProductionPlio, Nomad Films, Film i Väst
Also known as
Kobieta z..., Woman of..., Frau aus Freiheit, Jag är kvinna, Let Me Out, Lubie Wracac, O Corpo que Habito, Questa sono io, Sieviete no..., Une autre vie que la mienne, Γυναίκα από..., Дівчина з..., Жена са...