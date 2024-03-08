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6.4
Kinoafisha
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Tyle co nic
6.4
Tyle co nic
, 2023
Tyle co nic
Poland / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Filming locations
6.4
Synopsis
A group of farmers organizes a protest in front of the house of an MP who, contrary to previous promises, voted against their interests. At the same time, the body of one of the local farmers is found. Everyone suspects the leader...
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Cast
Artur Paczesny
Jarek
Agnieszka Kwietniewska
Ania
Artur Steranko
Leslaw
Marcin Sztendel
Patryk
Monika Kwiatkowska
Irena
Marcin Kiszluk
Jacek
Radoslaw Hebal
Robert
Marian Czarkowski
Witek
Radomir Rospondek
Mariusz
Marcin Tyrlik
Gienek
Director
Grzegorz Debowski
Writer
Grzegorz Debowski
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Poland
Runtime
1 hour 33 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
11 September 2024
World premiere
8 March 2024
Release date
8 March 2024
Azerbaijan
8 March 2024
Kyrgyzstan
8 March 2024
Moldova
8 March 2024
Poland
8 March 2024
Tajikistan
Production
Studio Munka - Polish Filmmakers Association, Canal+ Polska, Centrum Edukacji i Inicjatyw w Olsztynie
Also known as
Tyle co nic, Alig páran, Değersiz Bir Hayat, Ei yhtään mitään, Next to Nothing
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Film rating
6.4
Rate
10
votes
6.7
IMDb
Updated 8 July 2025
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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