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Poster of Tyle co nic
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Tyle co nic
6.4

Tyle co nic

, 2023
Tyle co nic
Poland / Drama / 18+
Poster of Tyle co nic
6.4

Synopsis

A group of farmers organizes a protest in front of the house of an MP who, contrary to previous promises, voted against their interests. At the same time, the body of one of the local farmers is found. Everyone suspects the leader...

Cast

Artur Paczesny
Jarek
Agnieszka Kwietniewska
Ania
Artur Steranko
Leslaw
Marcin Sztendel
Patryk
Monika Kwiatkowska
Irena
Marcin Kiszluk
Jacek
Radoslaw Hebal
Robert
Marian Czarkowski
Witek
Radomir Rospondek
Mariusz
Marcin Tyrlik
Gienek
Director Grzegorz Debowski
Writer Grzegorz Debowski
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Poland
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 11 September 2024
World premiere 8 March 2024
Release date
8 March 2024 Azerbaijan
8 March 2024 Kyrgyzstan
8 March 2024 Moldova
8 March 2024 Poland
8 March 2024 Tajikistan
Production Studio Munka - Polish Filmmakers Association, Canal+ Polska, Centrum Edukacji i Inicjatyw w Olsztynie
Also known as
Tyle co nic, Alig páran, Değersiz Bir Hayat, Ei yhtään mitään, Next to Nothing

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
Updated 8 July 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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