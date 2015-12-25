Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Lure
Poster of The Lure
Рейтинги
6.3 IMDb Rating: 6.2
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films The Lure

The Lure

Córki dancingu 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

In Warsaw, a pair of mermaid sisters are adopted into a cabaret. While one seeks love with humans the other hungers to dine on the human population of the city.
Country Poland
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2015
Online premiere 25 December 2015
World premiere 25 December 2015
Release date
1 July 2016 Czechia
10 February 2018 Japan
25 December 2015 Poland
1 February 2017 USA
Worldwide Gross $108,846
Production Wytwórnia Filmów Dokumentalnych i Fabularnych (WFDiF), Platige Image, Telewizja Polska (TVP)
Also known as
Córki dancingu, The Lure, A Atração, Le Leurre, Sirenengesang, Zavođenje, Дочери танца, Дъщерите на дансинга, ゆれる人魚, 人鱼诱惑, 摄魂女妖, 诱惑, 魅惑, 魅惑人魚姬
Director
Agnieszka Smoczynska
Cast
Marta Mazurek
Michalina Olszanska
Michalina Olszanska
Kinga Preis
Andrzej Konopka
Jakub Gierszał
Cast and Crew
Similar films for The Lure
Pearl 7.3
Pearl (2022)
Hatching 6.4
Hatching (2022)
Crimes of the Future 5.3
Crimes of the Future (2022)
Titane 6.2
Titane (2021)
Serce milosci 6.3
Serce milosci (2017)
The Love Witch 6.2
The Love Witch (2016)
Warsaw by Night 5.0
Warsaw by Night (2015)
Anatomia zla 5.9
Anatomia zla (2015)
Facet (nie)potrzebny od zaraz 4.4
Facet (nie)potrzebny od zaraz (2014)
Everything for Sale 6.3
Everything for Sale (1969)
Carnival of Souls 7.1
Carnival of Souls (1962)
Carga 5.2
Carga (2018)

Film rating

6.3
Rate 13 votes
6.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Quotes
Zlota [singing] It's been a long time since I've felt this lonesome/It can't be the weather though it's pretty loathsome/At night I get cravings that aren't quite wholesome/It's been a long time since I've felt this lonesome/It can't be the weather though it's pretty loathsome/At night I get cravings that aren't quite wholesome/Because I'm sad and so are you/Now he's sad cause we're sad too/You're all sad and they're all sad/We're all gloomy as hell/Bid farewell to cheerful smiles/Dark thoughts eat me up alive/I'm a fly facing winter/Heavy, black, and sleepy/Because I'm sad and so are you/Now he's sad cause we're sad too/You're all sad and they're all sad/We're all gloomy as hell/You're all sad and they're all sad/We're all gloomy as hell
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Zolotoy dubl
Zolotoy dubl
2026, Russia, Sport, Drama
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more