Zlota [singing] It's been a long time since I've felt this lonesome/It can't be the weather though it's pretty loathsome/At night I get cravings that aren't quite wholesome/It's been a long time since I've felt this lonesome/It can't be the weather though it's pretty loathsome/At night I get cravings that aren't quite wholesome/Because I'm sad and so are you/Now he's sad cause we're sad too/You're all sad and they're all sad/We're all gloomy as hell/Bid farewell to cheerful smiles/Dark thoughts eat me up alive/I'm a fly facing winter/Heavy, black, and sleepy/Because I'm sad and so are you/Now he's sad cause we're sad too/You're all sad and they're all sad/We're all gloomy as hell/You're all sad and they're all sad/We're all gloomy as hell