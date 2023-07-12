A well-known art historian, treasure hunter and owner of an unusual car stumbles upon a Templar treasure, which is the key to a great power that can upset the balance of good and evil in the world. Supported by friendly scouts, Mr. Car starts a big race against time and a hostile organization, the stake of which is the heritage of knightly orders.
Pan Samochodzik i templariusze, Mr. Car and the Knights Templar, El Sr. Carrito y los caballeros templarios, Autócska úr és a templomos lovagok, Bay Araba ve Tapınak Şövalyeleri, Don Cochecito y los caballeros templarios, Herr Samochodzik og tempelridderne, Herr Spaßmobil und die Tempelritter, M. Mecanik et les Templiers, Mister Car e i templari, Pan Auťák a templáři, Sr. Carrinho e os Cavaleiros Templários, Пан Самоходик и тамплиеры, Пан Самоходик і тамплієри, ミスター・カーとテンプル騎士団の謎