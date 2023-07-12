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Poster of Mr. Car and the Knights Templar
4.4
Mr. Car and the Knights Templar - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Mr. Car and the Knights Templar
4.4

Mr. Car and the Knights Templar

, 2023
Pan Samochodzik i Templariusze
Poland / Adventure, Drama, Family / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Mr. Car and the Knights Templar
4.4
Mr. Car and the Knights Templar - Trailer
Mr. Car and the Knights Templar  Trailer

Synopsis

A well-known art historian, treasure hunter and owner of an unusual car stumbles upon a Templar treasure, which is the key to a great power that can upset the balance of good and evil in the world. Supported by friendly scouts, Mr. Car starts a big race against time and a hostile organization, the stake of which is the heritage of knightly orders.

Cast

Sandra Drzymalska
Sandra Drzymalska
Anka
Jacek Beler
'Adios'
Anna Dymna
Anna Dymna
'Lajma'
Przemyslaw Bluszcz
Petersen
Ewa Blaszczyk
Gierymska
Mateusz Janicki
Tomasz
Maria Debska
Karen
Olgierd Blecharz
'Sokole Oko'
Kalina Kowalczuk
'Wiewióra'
Piotr Sega
'Mentorek'
Director Antoni Nykowski
Writer Bartosz Sztybor, Antoni Nykowski, Zbigniew Nienacki
Composer Lukasz Lach
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Poland
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 12 July 2023
World premiere 12 July 2023
Production Netflix, Orphan Studio
Also known as
Pan Samochodzik i templariusze, Mr. Car and the Knights Templar, El Sr. Carrito y los caballeros templarios, Autócska úr és a templomos lovagok, Bay Araba ve Tapınak Şövalyeleri, Don Cochecito y los caballeros templarios, Herr Samochodzik og tempelridderne, Herr Spaßmobil und die Tempelritter, M. Mecanik et les Templiers, Mister Car e i templari, Pan Auťák a templáři, Sr. Carrinho e os Cavaleiros Templários, Пан Самоходик и тамплиеры, Пан Самоходик і тамплієри, ミスター・カーとテンプル騎士団の謎

Film rating

4.4
Rate 15 votes
4.3 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Mr. Car and the Knights Templar - Trailer
Mr. Car and the Knights Templar Trailer
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