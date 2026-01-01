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Poster of Personnel
6.7
Kinoafisha Films Personnel
6.7

Personnel

, 1975
Personel
Poland / Drama / 18+
Poster of Personnel
6.7

Cast

Juliusz Machulski
Romek Januchta
Michał Tarkowski
Sowa the tailor
Waldemar Karst
Irena Lorentowicz
The set designer
Wlodzimierz Borunski
The technical manager
Andrzej Siedlecki
Self
Tomasz Lengren
Roman's template puncher
Tomasz Zygadlo
The youth organisation chairman
Janusz Skalski
The head dressmaker
Krystyna Wachelko-Zaleska
The girl on the train
Ludwik Mika
The theatre director
Director Krzysztof Kieslowski
Writer Krzysztof Kieslowski
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Poland
Runtime 1 hour 6 minutes
Production year 1975
World premiere 31 October 1975
Release date
13 January 1976 Poland
Production Zespol Filmowy "Tor", Telewizja Polska (TVP)
Also known as
Personel, Personnel, El personal, A színfalak mögött, Das Personal, Henkilökunta, Le Personnel, Osebje, Társulat, Προσωπικό, Персонал, スタッフ, Personnel Subsidiaries

Film rating

6.7
Rate 13 votes
6.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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