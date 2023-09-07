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Walls
6.5
Walls
, 2023
Mur
Italy, Poland / Documentary / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
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Posters
6.5
Synopsis
For her debut film, model-actor turned filmmaker Kasia Smutniak travels to Poland’s forbidden red zone to shine a light on her home country’s border policies and the European Union’s refugee crisis.
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Cast
Kasia Smutniak
Self
Director
Kasia Smutniak
Writer
Kasia Smutniak
,
Marella Bombini
Composer
Lorenzo Tomio
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Italy / Poland
Runtime
1 hour 47 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
23 February 2024
World premiere
7 September 2023
Release date
20 October 2023
Italy
7 March 2024
Poland
Also known as
Mur, Walls
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Film rating
6.5
Rate
10
votes
6.4
IMDb
Updated 21 February 2024
Showtimes
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