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Poster of Walls
6.5
Kinoafisha Films Walls
6.5

Walls

, 2023
Mur
Italy, Poland / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Walls
6.5

Synopsis

For her debut film, model-actor turned filmmaker Kasia Smutniak travels to Poland’s forbidden red zone to shine a light on her home country’s border policies and the European Union’s refugee crisis.

Cast

Kasia Smutniak
Kasia Smutniak
Self
Director Kasia Smutniak
Writer Kasia Smutniak, Marella Bombini
Composer Lorenzo Tomio
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy / Poland
Runtime 1 hour 47 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 23 February 2024
World premiere 7 September 2023
Release date
20 October 2023 Italy
7 March 2024 Poland
Also known as
Mur, Walls

Film rating

6.5
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
Updated 21 February 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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