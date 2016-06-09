Film Reviews
At the turn of the century, Lodz, Poland was a quick-paced manufacturing center for textiles, replete with cutthroat industrialists and unsafe working conditions. Three young friends, a Pole, a Jew and a German, pool their money together to build a factory. The movie follows their ruthless pursuit of fortune.
|11 August 1980
|Denmark
|1 October 1976
|Finland
|26 November 1977
|Germany
|25 September 2025
|Greece
|23 December 1976
|Hungary
|8 August 1981
|Japan
|21 February 1975
|Poland
|24 February 1978
|Portugal
|7 December 2012
|Taiwan
|10 January 1992
|Turkey
|21 February 1975
|USA
|18 April 1977
|USSR