Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Promised Land
Poster of The Promised Land
Рейтинги
7.0 IMDb Rating: 7.8
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films The Promised Land

The Promised Land

Ziemia obiecana 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

At the turn of the century, Lodz, Poland was a quick-paced manufacturing center for textiles, replete with cutthroat industrialists and unsafe working conditions. Three young friends, a Pole, a Jew and a German, pool their money together to build a factory. The movie follows their ruthless pursuit of fortune.

Country Poland
Runtime 2 hours 59 minutes
Production year 1975
Online premiere 9 June 2016
World premiere 21 February 1975
Release date
11 August 1980 Denmark
1 October 1976 Finland
26 November 1977 Germany
25 September 2025 Greece
23 December 1976 Hungary
8 August 1981 Japan
21 February 1975 Poland
24 February 1978 Portugal
7 December 2012 Taiwan
10 January 1992 Turkey
21 February 1975 USA
18 April 1977 USSR
Budget 31,300,000 PLN
Production Zespól Filmowy "X"
Also known as
Ziemia obiecana, The Promised Land, Obećana zemlja, La Terre de la grande promesse, La tierra de la gran promesa, Obljubljena dežela, Terra Prometida, A Terra da Grande Promessa, Az ígéret földje, Das gelobte Land, Det forjættede land, Det forjettede land, Det förlovade landet, La terra della grande promessa, La tierra prometida, Luvattu maa, Vaatler Ülkesi, Η γη της επαγγελίας, Земля обетованная, Земля обітована, Обетована земя, 약속의 땅, 乐土, 應許之地, 福地, 約束の土地
Director
Andrzej Wajda
Andrzej Wajda
Cast
Daniel Olbrychski
Daniel Olbrychski
Wojciech Pszoniak
Franciszek Pieczka
Franciszek Pieczka
Cast and Crew
Similar films for The Promised Land
The Maids of Wilko 5.8
The Maids of Wilko (1979)
5.4
The Wedding (1973)
The Birch Wood 6.9
The Birch Wood (1970)
Everything for Sale 6.3
Everything for Sale (1969)
Afterimage 6.8
Afterimage (2016)
Tatarak 6.4
Tatarak (2008)
Without Anesthesia 7.3
Without Anesthesia (1978)
Man of Marble 7.8
Man of Marble (1977)
Korczak 6.5
Korczak (1990)
Danton 7.3
Danton (1983)
Walesa: Man of Hope 6.5
Walesa: Man of Hope (2013)
Man of Iron 7.4
Man of Iron (1981)

Film rating

7.0
Rate 11 votes
7.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Quotes
Karol Borowiecki I have nothing, you have nothing, and he has nothing; that means together we have enough to start a factory.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more