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Poster of Honey Hunters
6.6
Honey Hunters - Subtitled trailer
Kinoafisha Films Honey Hunters
6.6

Honey Hunters

, 2016
Lowcy miodu
Poland / Documentary / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Honey Hunters
6.6
Honey Hunters - Subtitled trailer
Honey Hunters  Subtitled trailer

Cast

Magdalena Popławska
Self
Director Krystian Matysek
Composer Rafal Rozmus
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Poland
Runtime 1 hour 17 minutes
Production year 2016
Online premiere 27 February 2018
World premiere 22 April 2016
Also known as
Lowcy miodu, Honey Hunters, Chasseurs de miel, Honigjäger, Łowcy miodu, Охотники за медом

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
Updated 1 September 2021

Film Trailers

All trailers
Honey Hunters - Subtitled trailer
Honey Hunters Subtitled trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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