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6.6
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Honey Hunters
6.6
Honey Hunters
, 2016
Lowcy miodu
Poland / Documentary / 18+
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6.6
Honey Hunters
Subtitled trailer
Subtitled trailer
Cast
Magdalena Popławska
Self
Director
Krystian Matysek
Composer
Rafal Rozmus
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Poland
Runtime
1 hour 17 minutes
Production year
2016
Online premiere
27 February 2018
World premiere
22 April 2016
Also known as
Lowcy miodu, Honey Hunters, Chasseurs de miel, Honigjäger, Łowcy miodu, Охотники за медом
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Film rating
6.6
Rate
10
votes
Updated 1 September 2021
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