Tomorrow Will Be Better
Jutro bedzie lepiej
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Drama
Synopsis
Three young boys, who live on the mean streets of Ukraine, embark on an journey to cross the border into Poland.
Expand
Country
Poland
Runtime
1 hour 58 minutes
Production year
2010
World premiere
13 November 2010
Release date
26 January 2013
Japan
11 November 2011
Poland
Budget
3,130,000 PLN
Worldwide Gross
$15,031
Production
Film Ilumination, Kid Film, Non-Stop Film Service
Also known as
Jutro bedzie lepiej, Tomorrow Will Be Better, Jutro będzie lepiej, Mañana será mejor, Αύριο θα είναι όλα καλύτερα, Завтра будет лучше, 明天会更好, 明日の空の向こうに
Director
Dorota Kedzierzawska
Cast
Oleg Ryba
Yevgeniy Ryba
Akhmed Sardalov
Stanisław Sojka
Cast and Crew
4.9
My s dedushkoy
(2014)
7.7
Another World
(2012)
6.3
Parnikovyy effekt
(2005)
Film rating
7.4
Rate
11
votes
7.1
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
