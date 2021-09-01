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Poster of Festival «Parizhskie sezony». Programma №2
Kinoafisha Films Festival «Parizhskie sezony». Programma №2

Festival «Parizhskie sezony». Programma №2

, 2016
France, Italy, Argentina, Poland / Short, Festival / 18+
Poster of Festival «Parizhskie sezony». Programma №2

Film details

Country France / Italy / Argentina / Poland
Runtime 1 hour 51 minutes
Production year 2016

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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