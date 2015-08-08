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7.4
Kinoafisha
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Brothers
7.4
Brothers
, 2015
Bracia
Poland / Documentary / 18+
About
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7.4
Synopsis
Two elderly brothers, who managed to escape from a Soviet work camp in the past, cannot escape from each other. In spite of all the differences between them, they have to turn a new leaf together.
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Director
Wojciech Staroń
Writer
Wojciech Staroń
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Poland
Runtime
1 hour 8 minutes
Production year
2015
World premiere
8 August 2015
Release date
8 August 2015
Switzerland
Also known as
Bracia, Brothers, Braća, Vennad
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Film rating
7.4
Rate
14
votes
7.4
IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes
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