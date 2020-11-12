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Poster of The Shadow Line
6.1
Kinoafisha Films The Shadow Line
6.1

The Shadow Line

, 1976
Smuga cienia
Great Britain, Poland / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Shadow Line
6.1

Cast

Bernard Archard
Capt. Elis
Richard Bartlett
Doctor
Małgorzata Braunek
Peter Cartwright
Marek Kondrat
Capt. Joseph Conrad
Graham Lines
chief mate Burns
Tom Wilkinson
Tom Wilkinson
cook Ransome
John Bennett
John Bennett
Martin Wyldeck
Capt. Giles
Piotr Cieslak
second mate Miles
Zygmunt Hübner
Capt. Kent
Eugeniusz Priwieziencew
Franchy
Director Andrzej Wajda
Writer Joseph Conrad, Boleslaw Sulik, Andrzej Wajda
Composer Lech Branski, Wojciech Kilar
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain / Poland
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 1976
World premiere 1 July 1976
Release date
1 July 1976 Russia 16+
1 July 1976 Kazakhstan
6 September 1976 Poland
1 July 1976 Ukraine
Production Thames Television, Zespól Filmowy "X"
Also known as
Smuga cienia, The Shadow Line, Pas sence, Pojas senke, Pojas sjene, Die Schattenlinie, La ligne d'ombre, La linea d'ombra, La línea de sombra, Linha de Sombra, Szélcsend, To karavi ton kolasmenon, Varjolinja, Прагът на зрелостта, Теневая полоса

Film rating

6.1
Rate 15 votes
6.2 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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