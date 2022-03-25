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7.6
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Lombard
7.6
Lombard
, 2022
Lombard
Poland / Documentary / 18+
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7.6
Synopsis
Black docu-comedy from the largest pawn shop in Poland. Times are tough, bankruptcy looms, but then the two choleric proprietors get a bright idea. A hilarious, heartwarming film.
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Cast
Joerg Giessler
German Man
Director
Lukasz Kowalski
Writer
Lukasz Kowalski
,
Anna Mazerant
Composer
Krzysztof A. Janczak
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Poland
Runtime
1 hour 21 minutes
Production year
2022
World premiere
25 March 2022
Release date
4 November 2022
Poland
Production
4.30 Studio, Canal+ Polska, Instytucja Filmowa Silesia-Film
Also known as
Lombard, The Pawnshop, La casa de empeños, Pandimaja, The Pawnshop AKA Lombard, Una botiga on rondinar, Zalagaonica, Zastavárna, Ломбард
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Film rating
7.6
Rate
10
votes
7.3
IMDb
Updated 21 January 2023
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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