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Poster of Lombard
7.6
Kinoafisha Films Lombard
7.6

Lombard

, 2022
Lombard
Poland / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Lombard
7.6

Synopsis

Black docu-comedy from the largest pawn shop in Poland. Times are tough, bankruptcy looms, but then the two choleric proprietors get a bright idea. A hilarious, heartwarming film.

Cast

Joerg Giessler
German Man
Director Lukasz Kowalski
Writer Lukasz Kowalski, Anna Mazerant
Composer Krzysztof A. Janczak
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Poland
Runtime 1 hour 21 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 25 March 2022
Release date
4 November 2022 Poland
Production 4.30 Studio, Canal+ Polska, Instytucja Filmowa Silesia-Film
Also known as
Lombard, The Pawnshop, La casa de empeños, Pandimaja, The Pawnshop AKA Lombard, Una botiga on rondinar, Zalagaonica, Zastavárna, Ломбард

Film rating

7.6
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
Updated 21 January 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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