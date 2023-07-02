Menu
1 poster
Imago
Imago
Imago
18+
Drama
Synopsis
About Ela a rebellious artist struggling with the deep gray everyday life of Poland in the 1980's, including family problems and personal demons originating in bipolar disorder.
Imago
trailer
trailer
Country
Czechia / Netherlands / Poland
Runtime
1 hour 53 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
12 August 2025
World premiere
2 July 2023
Release date
8 November 2024
Poland
Production
Apple Film Production, Topkapi Films, Moloko Film
Also known as
Imago, Stale niestała
Director
Olga Chajdas
Cast
Lena Góra
Mateusz Wieclawek
Waclaw Warchol
Wojciech Brzeziński
Edyta Olszówka
Film rating
6.4
10
votes
6
IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Trailers
Imago
Trailer
Stills
