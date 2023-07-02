Menu
Russian
Poster of Imago
1 poster
Imago

Imago

Imago 18+
Synopsis

About Ela a rebellious artist struggling with the deep gray everyday life of Poland in the 1980's, including family problems and personal demons originating in bipolar disorder.
Imago - trailer
Imago  trailer
Country Czechia / Netherlands / Poland
Runtime 1 hour 53 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 12 August 2025
World premiere 2 July 2023
Release date
8 November 2024 Poland
Production Apple Film Production, Topkapi Films, Moloko Film
Also known as
Imago, Stale niestała
Director
Olga Chajdas
Cast
Lena Góra
Mateusz Wieclawek
Waclaw Warchol
Wojciech Brzeziński
Edyta Olszówka
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6 IMDb
Film Trailers
Imago - trailer
Imago Trailer
Stills
