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These Daughters of Mine
6.7
These Daughters of Mine
, 2015
Moje córki krowy
Poland / Drama, Comedy / 18+
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6.7
Synopsis
Two completely different sisters, who don't get on well with each other, need to come together and face the illness of their mother.
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Cast
Agata Kulesza
Marta
Gabriela Muskala
Kasia
Marian Dziędziel
Father
Małgorzata Wiśniewska-Niemirska
Mother
Marcin Dorocinski
Grzegorz
Lukasz Simlat
Piotr
Jeremi Protas
Filip
Maria Debska
Zuzia
Barbara Kurzaj
Doctor Iza
Agnieszka Wosinska
Shaman
Director
Kinga Dębska
Writer
Kinga Dębska
Composer
Bartosz Chajdecki
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Poland
Runtime
1 hour 28 minutes
Production year
2015
World premiere
9 November 2015
Release date
15 January 2016
Poland
9 November 2015
USA
Worldwide Gross
$3,097,650
Also known as
Moje córki krowy, These Daughters of Mine, Az én lányaim, Mine døtre kuene, Minhas Filhas, My Sister, Мои дочери - коровы, Моите дъщери-крави
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Film rating
6.7
Rate
14
votes
6.7
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 5 September 2023
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