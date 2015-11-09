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Poster of These Daughters of Mine
6.7
Kinoafisha Films These Daughters of Mine
6.7

These Daughters of Mine

, 2015
Moje córki krowy
Poland / Drama, Comedy / 18+
Poster of These Daughters of Mine
6.7

Synopsis

Two completely different sisters, who don't get on well with each other, need to come together and face the illness of their mother.

Cast

Agata Kulesza
Agata Kulesza
Marta
Gabriela Muskala
Kasia
Marian Dziędziel
Marian Dziędziel
Father
Małgorzata Wiśniewska-Niemirska
Mother
Marcin Dorocinski
Marcin Dorocinski
Grzegorz
Lukasz Simlat
Lukasz Simlat
Piotr
Jeremi Protas
Filip
Maria Debska
Zuzia
Barbara Kurzaj
Doctor Iza
Agnieszka Wosinska
Shaman
Director Kinga Dębska
Writer Kinga Dębska
Composer Bartosz Chajdecki
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Poland
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2015
World premiere 9 November 2015
Release date
15 January 2016 Poland
9 November 2015 USA
Worldwide Gross $3,097,650
Also known as
Moje córki krowy, These Daughters of Mine, Az én lányaim, Mine døtre kuene, Minhas Filhas, My Sister, Мои дочери - коровы, Моите дъщери-крави

Film rating

6.7
Rate 14 votes
6.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 5 September 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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