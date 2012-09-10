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Poster of Baby Blues
4.1
Kinoafisha Films Baby Blues
4.1

Baby Blues

, 2012
Bejbi blues
Poland / Drama / 18+
Poster of Baby Blues
4.1

Cast

Nikodem Rozbicki
Kuba
Magdalena Berus
Natalia
Klaudia Bulka
Martyna
Magdalena Boczarska
Marzena
Renata Dancewicz
Dorota
Katarzyna Figura
Katarzyna Figura
Neighbour
Jan Frycz
Kuba's Father
Mikolaj Lubek
Antos
Dominik Lubek
Antos
Michal Trzeciakowski
Ernest
Director Katarzyna Rosłaniec
Writer Katarzyna Rosłaniec
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Poland
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2012
World premiere 10 September 2012
Release date
10 September 2012 Canada
4 January 2013 Poland
Worldwide Gross $2,555,607
Production MD4, Zentropa International Poland
Also known as
Bejbi blues, Baby Blues, Блюз малышки

Film rating

4.1
Rate 11 votes
4.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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