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6.6
Kinoafisha Films Zulawski o Zulawskim
6.6

Zulawski o Zulawskim

, 2000
Zulawski o Zulawskim
Poland, France / Biography / 18+
6.6

Cast

Andrzej Zulawski
Andrzej Zulawski
Self
Sophie Marceau
Sophie Marceau
Self
Director Jakub Skoczen
Writer Jakub Skoczen
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Poland / France
Runtime 50 minutes
Production year 2000
World premiere 1 January 2000
Production Canal+ Polska, Canal+, Studio Filmowe Everest
Also known as
Zulawski o Zulawskim, Żuławski o Żuławskim, Zulawski par Zulawski

Film rating

6.6
Rate 13 votes
6.6 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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