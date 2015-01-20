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Poster of Body
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Body
6.4

Body

, 2015
Body/Ciało
Poland / Drama, Comedy / 18+
Poster of Body
6.4

Synopsis

A busy attorney, worried that his anorexic daughter Olga might try to harm herself, since she's still grieving over her recently deceased mother, sends her to see a psychiatrist, Anna, who's dealing with her own loss in an unusual way.

Cast

Janusz Gajos
Attorney Janusz Koprowicz
Maja Ostaszewska
Maja Ostaszewska
Anna
Justyna Suwała
Olga, Attorney's Daughter
Roman Gancarczyk
Ewa Dałkowska
Attorney's friend
Adam Woronowicz
Adam Woronowicz
Doctor Zielinski
Tomasz Ziętek
Attorney's assistant
Władysław Kowalski
Wladyslaw, neighbor
Alberto Villablanca Alvarez
Medium Javier Baladeo
Marcel Borowiec
Gasolina's worker
Robert Burnett
Technician
Director Malgorzata Szumowska
Writer Michal Englert, Malgorzata Szumowska
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Poland
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2015
Online premiere 25 October 2015
World premiere 20 January 2015
Release date
21 January 2016 Denmark
29 October 2015 Germany
5 November 2015 Italy
20 January 2015 Poland
Also known as
Body/Cialo, Body, Beden, Body/Ciało, Cuerpo (Cialo), En cuerpo y alma, Krop & sjæl, Kropp, Telo, Test, Trupul, Σώμα, Тело, Тяло, 君はひとりじゃない, 通靈診療室, Corpul, Ciało, 바디, Body / Ciało, Cialo, KP15: Kūnas, Tělo, 身体

Film rating

6.4
Rate 14 votes
6.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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