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6.4
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Body
6.4
Body
, 2015
Body/Ciało
Poland / Drama, Comedy / 18+
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6.4
Synopsis
A busy attorney, worried that his anorexic daughter Olga might try to harm herself, since she's still grieving over her recently deceased mother, sends her to see a psychiatrist, Anna, who's dealing with her own loss in an unusual way.
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Cast
Janusz Gajos
Attorney Janusz Koprowicz
Maja Ostaszewska
Anna
Justyna Suwała
Olga, Attorney's Daughter
Roman Gancarczyk
Ewa Dałkowska
Attorney's friend
Adam Woronowicz
Doctor Zielinski
Tomasz Ziętek
Attorney's assistant
Władysław Kowalski
Wladyslaw, neighbor
Alberto Villablanca Alvarez
Medium Javier Baladeo
Marcel Borowiec
Gasolina's worker
Robert Burnett
Technician
Director
Malgorzata Szumowska
Writer
Michal Englert
,
Malgorzata Szumowska
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Poland
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2015
Online premiere
25 October 2015
World premiere
20 January 2015
Release date
21 January 2016
Denmark
29 October 2015
Germany
5 November 2015
Italy
20 January 2015
Poland
Also known as
Body/Cialo, Body, Beden, Body/Ciało, Cuerpo (Cialo), En cuerpo y alma, Krop & sjæl, Kropp, Telo, Test, Trupul, Σώμα, Тело, Тяло, 君はひとりじゃない, 通靈診療室, Corpul, Ciało, 바디, Body / Ciało, Cialo, KP15: Kūnas, Tělo, 身体
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Film rating
6.4
Rate
14
votes
6.4
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 1 September 2021
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Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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