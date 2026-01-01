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7.4
Kinoafisha Films The Kozalchik Affair
7.4

The Kozalchik Affair

, 2015
The Kozalchik Affair
Israel, Poland / Documentary / 18+
7.4

Synopsis

A remarkable journey by a son who did not his father - a man known both as 'the Warden of the Death Block' as well as a savior of Jews.
Director Ron Ninio
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Israel / Poland
Runtime 53 minutes
Production year 2015
Also known as
The Kozalchik Affair, Parashat Kozalchik

Film rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
7.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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