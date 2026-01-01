Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
7.4
Kinoafisha
Films
The Kozalchik Affair
7.4
The Kozalchik Affair
, 2015
The Kozalchik Affair
Israel, Poland / Documentary / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
7.4
Synopsis
A remarkable journey by a son who did not his father - a man known both as 'the Warden of the Death Block' as well as a savior of Jews.
Expand
Director
Ron Ninio
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Israel / Poland
Runtime
53 minutes
Production year
2015
Also known as
The Kozalchik Affair, Parashat Kozalchik
More
Film rating
7.4
Rate
10
votes
7.4
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Kassa nevest
2026, Russia, Romantic, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree