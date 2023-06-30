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Poster of Restore Point
6.5
Restore Point - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Restore Point
6.5

Restore Point

, 2023
Restore Point
Serbia, Slovakia, Czechia, Poland / Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Restore Point
6.5
Restore Point - Dubbed trailer
Restore Point  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

It’s 2041 and the gaps in social and economic inequality have left the world on the brink. A breakthrough in science has given humanity the ability to bring victims of a violent crime back to life by backing up their brain every 2 days. This allows an ambitious, young detective the opportunity to solve a case of a murdered couple when the restoration team is able to bring one of them back.

Cast

Karel Dobrý
Rohan
Jan Vlasák
Captain
Lech Dyblik
Václav Neužil
Agent Mansfeld
Andrea Mohylová
Em Trochinowska
Matej Hádek
David Kurlstat
Milan Ondrík
Viktor Toffer
Agáta Krystufkova
Dr. Petra Legerová
Katarzyna Zawadzka
Kristina Kurlstatova
Iveta Dusková
Dudková
Richard Stanke
Richard
Director Robert Hloz
Writer Tomislav Cecka, Robert Hloz, Zdenek Jecelin
Composer Jan Sleska
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Serbia / Slovakia / Czechia / Poland
Runtime 1 hour 51 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 25 July 2024
World premiere 30 June 2023
Release date
27 June 2024 Russia Cinemaus Studio
21 September 2023 Czechia
15 November 2023 Finland 16
18 April 2024 Serbia o.A.
21 September 2023 Slovakia
9 September 2023 Spain 16
21 September 2023 Sweden 15
Worldwide Gross $890,981
Production Film Kolektiv, D.N.A. Production, Film Kolektiv
Also known as
Bod obnovy, Restore Point, 2041 - Restore point, Cópia de Segurança, Punkt przywracania, Punto de restauración, Točka oporavka, Visszaállítási pont, Резервная копия, 復元ポイント, 恢复点, Punto de restauracion, 修复体2023, 修复体

Film rating

6.5
Rate 11 votes
6.1 IMDb
Updated 5 June 2024

Film Trailers

All trailers
Restore Point - Dubbed trailer
Restore Point Dubbed trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel

Quotes

Em Trochinowska Anything you say can be used as evidence against you.
Viktor Toffer Everything we say and think is used against us every day.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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