It’s 2041 and the gaps in social and economic inequality have left the world on the brink. A breakthrough in science has given humanity the ability to bring victims of a violent crime back to life by backing up their brain every 2 days. This allows an ambitious, young detective the opportunity to solve a case of a murdered couple when the restoration team is able to bring one of them back.
ProductionFilm Kolektiv, D.N.A. Production, Film Kolektiv
Also known as
Bod obnovy, Restore Point, 2041 - Restore point, Cópia de Segurança, Punkt przywracania, Punto de restauración, Točka oporavka, Visszaállítási pont, Резервная копия, 復元ポイント, 恢复点, Punto de restauracion, 修复体2023, 修复体