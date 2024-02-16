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6.9
Kinoafisha
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Ultima Thule
6.9
Ultima Thule
, 2023
Ultima Thule
Poland / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.9
Synopsis
Bartek, a 30-year-old, unexpectedly loses his father. Tormented by remorse, he decides to leave his life behind and embarks on a long and lonely journey to the most secluded British isle.
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Cast
Jakub Gierszał
Bartek
Weronika Humaj
Weronika
Arthur Henri
Magnus
Chloe Tallack
Chloe
Barbara Chrostowska
Mother of Bartek
Jakub Gierszał
Bartek
Alfie Gear
Edith Gear
Elan Gear
Kenneth Gear
Magnus Gear
Director
Klaudiusz Chrostowski
,
Klaudiusz Chrostowski
Writer
Klaudiusz Chrostowski
,
Klaudiusz Chrostowski
Composer
Wojciech Frycz
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Poland
Runtime
1 hour 19 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
16 February 2024
Release date
16 February 2024
Azerbaijan
16 February 2024
Kyrgyzstan
16 February 2024
Moldova
16 February 2024
Poland
16 February 2024
Tajikistan
16 February 2024
Uzbekistan
Production
Madants, Polski Instytut Sztuki Filmowej
Also known as
Ultima Thule
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Film rating
6.9
Rate
10
votes
6.1
IMDb
Showtimes
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