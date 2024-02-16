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Poster of Ultima Thule
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Ultima Thule
6.9

Ultima Thule

, 2023
Ultima Thule
Poland / Drama / 18+
Poster of Ultima Thule
6.9

Synopsis

Bartek, a 30-year-old, unexpectedly loses his father. Tormented by remorse, he decides to leave his life behind and embarks on a long and lonely journey to the most secluded British isle.

Cast

Jakub Gierszał
Bartek
Weronika Humaj
Weronika
Arthur Henri
Magnus
Chloe Tallack
Chloe
Barbara Chrostowska
Mother of Bartek
Jakub Gierszał
Bartek
Alfie Gear
Edith Gear
Elan Gear
Kenneth Gear
Magnus Gear
Director Klaudiusz Chrostowski, Klaudiusz Chrostowski
Writer Klaudiusz Chrostowski, Klaudiusz Chrostowski
Composer Wojciech Frycz
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Poland
Runtime 1 hour 19 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 16 February 2024
Release date
16 February 2024 Azerbaijan
16 February 2024 Kyrgyzstan
16 February 2024 Moldova
16 February 2024 Poland
16 February 2024 Tajikistan
16 February 2024 Uzbekistan
Production Madants, Polski Instytut Sztuki Filmowej
Also known as
Ultima Thule

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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