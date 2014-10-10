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7.7
Kinoafisha
Films
Gods
7.7
Gods
, 2014
Bogowie
Poland / Biography, Drama / 18+
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7.7
Synopsis
The early career of cardiac surgeon Zbigniew Religa. Despite harsh reality of the 1980s Poland, he successfully leads a team of doctors to the country's first human heart transplantation.
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Cast
Tomasz Kot
Zbigniew Religa
Piotr Głowacki
Marian Zembala
Szymon Piotr Warszawski
Andrzej Bochenek
Magdalena Czerwinska
Anna Religa
Rafal Zawierucha
Romuald Cichon
Marta Ścisłowicz
Nurse Magda
Karolina Piechota
Nurse Krysia
Wojciech Solarz
Anesthetist
Arkadiusz Janiczek
Pherfuzionist
Cezary Kosiński
Roman Wlodarski
Director
Lukasz Palkowski
Writer
Krzysztof Rak
Composer
Bartosz Chajdecki
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Poland
Runtime
2 hours 0 minute
Production year
2014
World premiere
10 October 2014
Release date
10 October 2014
Poland
Worldwide Gross
$11,960,658
Production
Watchout Studio
Also known as
Bogowie, Bogovi, Bohové, Bohovia, Dioses, Dumnezeii, Gods, Istenek, Les dieux, The Gods, Боги, Боговете, 心脏移植医师, Gods: Bogowie, 神, 神之手
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Film rating
7.7
Rate
11
votes
7.6
IMDb
Stills
Quotes
Zbigniew Religa
Fuck! With beds we can open a bordello, not a cardiac surgery clinic!
Showtimes
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