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Poster of Gods
7.7
Kinoafisha Films Gods
7.7

Gods

, 2014
Bogowie
Poland / Biography, Drama / 18+
Poster of Gods
7.7

Synopsis

The early career of cardiac surgeon Zbigniew Religa. Despite harsh reality of the 1980s Poland, he successfully leads a team of doctors to the country's first human heart transplantation.

Cast

Tomasz Kot
Tomasz Kot
Zbigniew Religa
Piotr Głowacki
Piotr Głowacki
Marian Zembala
Szymon Piotr Warszawski
Andrzej Bochenek
Magdalena Czerwinska
Anna Religa
Rafal Zawierucha
Rafal Zawierucha
Romuald Cichon
Marta Ścisłowicz
Nurse Magda
Karolina Piechota
Nurse Krysia
Wojciech Solarz
Wojciech Solarz
Anesthetist
Arkadiusz Janiczek
Pherfuzionist
Cezary Kosiński
Roman Wlodarski
Director Lukasz Palkowski
Writer Krzysztof Rak
Composer Bartosz Chajdecki
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Poland
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2014
World premiere 10 October 2014
Release date
10 October 2014 Poland
Worldwide Gross $11,960,658
Production Watchout Studio
Also known as
Bogowie, Bogovi, Bohové, Bohovia, Dioses, Dumnezeii, Gods, Istenek, Les dieux, The Gods, Боги, Боговете, 心脏移植医师, Gods: Bogowie, 神, 神之手

Film rating

7.7
Rate 11 votes
7.6 IMDb

Quotes

Zbigniew Religa Fuck! With beds we can open a bordello, not a cardiac surgery clinic!
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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