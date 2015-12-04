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6.9
Kinoafisha Films Aktorka
6.9

Aktorka

, 2015
Aktorka
Poland / Biography, Documentary / 18+
6.9

Cast

Robert Brustein
Self - Founder Yale Repertory Theatre
Joanna Rostropowicz Clark
Self - Writer
Krystyna Czubówna
Narrator
John Guare
Self - Writer
David Halberstam
Self - Elzbieta Husband
Adam Holender
Self - Cinematographer
Annette Insdorf
Self - Columbia University Professor
Krystyna Janda
Krystyna Janda
Self - Actress (Elzbieta of 'White Shirt')
Kevin Kline
Kevin Kline
Nathan
Kevin Kline
Kevin Kline
Nathan
Magdalena Komorek
Self - Niece
Director Kinga Dębska, Maria Konwicka
Writer Maria Konwicka
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Poland
Runtime 1 hour 12 minutes
Production year 2015
World premiere 4 December 2015
Release date
4 December 2015 Poland
Production Polski Instytut Sztuki Filmowej, Studio Filmowe Kalejdoskop, Telewizja Polska (TVP)
Also known as
Aktorka, Actress

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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