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6.9
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Aktorka
6.9
Aktorka
, 2015
Aktorka
Poland / Biography, Documentary / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Filming locations
6.9
Cast
Robert Brustein
Self - Founder Yale Repertory Theatre
Joanna Rostropowicz Clark
Self - Writer
Krystyna Czubówna
Narrator
John Guare
Self - Writer
David Halberstam
Self - Elzbieta Husband
Adam Holender
Self - Cinematographer
Annette Insdorf
Self - Columbia University Professor
Krystyna Janda
Self - Actress (Elzbieta of 'White Shirt')
Kevin Kline
Nathan
Kevin Kline
Nathan
Magdalena Komorek
Self - Niece
Director
Kinga Dębska
,
Maria Konwicka
Writer
Maria Konwicka
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Poland
Runtime
1 hour 12 minutes
Production year
2015
World premiere
4 December 2015
Release date
4 December 2015
Poland
Production
Polski Instytut Sztuki Filmowej, Studio Filmowe Kalejdoskop, Telewizja Polska (TVP)
Also known as
Aktorka, Actress
More
Film rating
6.9
Rate
10
votes
7
IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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