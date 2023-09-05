Menu
Russian
Poster of The Green Border
1 poster
The Green Border

The Green Border

Zielona granica 18+
Synopsis

In the treacherous and swampy forests that make up the so called “green border” between Belarus and Poland, refugees from the Middle East and Africa trying to reach the European Union are trapped in a geopolitical crisis cynically engineered by Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko. In an attempt to provoke Europe, refugees are lured to the border by propaganda promising easy passage to the EU. Pawns in this hidden war, the lives of Julia, a newly minted activist who has given up her comfortable life, Jan, a young border guard, and a Syrian family intertwine.

The Green Border - trailer
The Green Border  trailer
Country Belgium / Czechia / France / Poland
Runtime 2 hours 27 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 5 August 2024
World premiere 5 September 2023
Release date
28 November 2024 Australia M
22 September 2023 Azerbaijan
22 September 2023 Bulgaria
19 October 2023 Czechia 12+
16 August 2024 Finland 16
15 February 2024 France
1 February 2024 Germany 12
21 June 2024 Great Britain 15
23 November 2023 Greece
8 February 2024 Italy
3 May 2024 Japan
17 May 2024 Latvia N12
14 March 2024 Lithuania N13
22 September 2023 Moldova
22 August 2024 Montenegro o.A.
18 April 2024 Netherlands 12
22 September 2023 Poland 15
24 February 2024 Serbia
7 June 2024 Spain
21 June 2024 USA
21 March 2024 Ukraine
22 September 2023 Uzbekistan
Worldwide Gross $4,240,827
Production Metro Films, Astute Films, Blick Productions
Also known as
Zielona granica, Green Border, Frontera Verde, Green Border - Zona de Exclusão, La frontera verde, Vihreä raja, Zaļā robeža, Zelena granica, Zöldhatár, Zona de Exclusão, Πράσινα σύνορα, Зелёная граница, Зелений кордон, 人間の境界, 邊境無間
Director
Agnieszka Holland
Cast
Behi Djanati Atai
Agata Kulesza
Maja Ostaszewska
Magdalena Popławska
Tomasz Wlosok
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.8
Rate 13 votes
6.4 IMDb
Write review
Film Reviews
ikolmogorova 11 October 2025, 14:28
Фильм Агнешки Холланд «Зеленая граница» был представлен в основной программе 80-го Венецианского кинофестиваля и удостоился Специального приза жюри.… Read more…
Write review
All trailers
The Green Border - trailer
The Green Border Trailer
Stills
