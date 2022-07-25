Menu
Poster of The Hatcher
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films The Hatcher

The Hatcher

Matecznik 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

A female tutor in a training flat can help a young male offender, who is serving his sentence, get back on his feet again.
Country Poland
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 25 July 2022
Production Harine Films, Telewizja Polska (TVP), Polski Instytut Sztuki Filmowej
Also known as
Matecznik, Kümne küünega kinni, The Hatcher
Director
Grzegorz Molda
Cast
Marcin Cecko
Wioletta Kopanska
Agnieszka Kryst
Michal Zielinski
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.8
Rate 10 votes
5.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
